Arkansas Tech University

Arkansas Tech University has announced its Dean's List for undergraduate students on its Russellville campus for the fall 2019 semester. A student must achieve a 3.5 grade point average or higher and complete at least 12 hours of college-level coursework to be named to the Dean's List.

FARMINGTON -- Pascal Beckett Bennett (4.0), Leah Marie Blanchard, Patricia Lynn Bruno (4.0), Bailey Dawn Fowler (4.0), Kelli Lynn Harris (4.0), Matthew Dion Holt (4.0), Emily Grace Johnson, Kera Paige McCain, Abigail Elizabeth McNutt (4.0), Johnan Wayne Mitchell, Brandon Joseph Monroe (4.0), Alejandro Rocha Sanchez Rocha, Joseph Christopher Scheyder, Lark Erin Sybrant;

LINCOLN -- Karyssa Sue Butler, Averi Claire Massey, Tou Vong Xiong;

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Mary Katherine Barger (4.0), Abigail Grace Bostian (4.0), Rachel Nicole Cunningham, Ethan Bryan Davis (4.0), Kaylee Grace Elder, Beau Maxwell Foster, Grace Farnham McMahon, Hannah Noel Mitchell, Jackson Scott Stone, Sarah James Stone (4.0), Tracy Marie Walker (4.0).

University of Central Arkansas

The following area students were named to the Dean's List and Presidential Scholars for the fall 2019 semester at UCA.

Presidential Scholars are Sydney E. Boudrey, Alena Hunnicutt, Madison Spence, all of Farmington; Olyvia Gonzalez of Lincoln; Alyssa Reed of Prairie Grove.

Named on the Dean's List are Alonso Granados of Farmington; Rebekah Bostian and Gabriella Montgomery of Prairie Grove.

General News on 02/19/2020