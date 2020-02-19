On Feb. 17, we observed President's Day, honoring two of our greatest Presidents -- George Washington and Abraham Lincoln. Both men were great leaders; they were both respected and revered by their peers and their constituents. They dealt well with the issues and crises of their day. They defined the nature of the Office to which they were elected.

Every President, from Washington to Trump, have shared similar characteristics: every President has been less-than-perfect, as we all are; all have held office for a short time; every President has had his detractors, his opponents, his enemies (some were even killed by their enemies); all have shaped and changed our nation to some degree; every President has taken the same Oath-of-Office on the same Holy Bible; all have sworn to uphold the Constitution and the Laws of the United States of America.

The Office of the Presidency is much more than any individual President. The Office remains the same, even as individual Presidents come and go. The Office stands for stability, even as times change. The Office stands for the peaceful transfer of authority and power; most other nations are prone to violence and revolutions when there is a transfer of leadership. The Office is a symbol of Democracy; each President is duly elected by the people and is elected to serve the people. The Office stands for the freedoms we have -- freedom of speech, the freedom of assembly, and freedom of the press/the media. The Office is the symbol of law and order, dedicated to keeping the people safe from harm. The Office commands respect for this great Nation, for our Flag, and for the Constitution. Finally, the Office continues to rest on the foundation of a Creator God and on His divine laws and moral values.

We might not like the President or agree with him. Yet, he was duly elected by the majority of the people; and this is still a nation and a society where the majority rules. Despite how one feels about the President, we should honor and respect the Office he holds. We are, after all, "one nation, under God..." Let's behave accordingly -- supporting our President with our prayers, our cooperation, and with words of encouragement and support.

--DON KUEHLE IS A RETIRED UNITED METHODIST MINISTER WHO LIVES IN JACKSON, MO. OPINIONS EXPRESSED ARE THOSE OF THE AUTHOR.

