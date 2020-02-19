Winter Story Time with Ms. Leandra has now begun. Every Wednesday at 10 a.m. we have stories, a craft and usually a song. From now until Spring Break, everyone welcome, ages 3 and up.

Ms. Leandra also has a "Young Writers Class" that meets every month...for more information please call the library or check our Face Book page. We will be hosting several events this Spring, including a "Seed Trade Day." If you are interested, please call us here at the library 824-3294 for more information.

More books and more movies as the weather changes from day to day right now.

On DVD, Judy was well done with an insightful look into the life of Judy Garland. And The Peanut Butter Falcon with Shia Labeouf was amazing. There is rough language in both of these films, so be prepared for that.

Knitting class is still here and free to all, call the Library for more information.

Come see us when you can, our Sci-fi section is growing by leaps and bounds, if you like to read that.

