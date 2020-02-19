COURTESY PHOTO Prairie Grove Area Chamber of Commerce sponsors a ribbon cutting ceremony for Cuttin' Up Quilt Studio and More. It is located on "Main Street Prairie Grove" at 111 E. Buchanan St. The shop is owned by sisters Harmony Strode and Sarea Birmingham and their mother, Bonnie Clark.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- A decision to open a new quilt shop in Prairie Grove's downtown area was an intentional one by sisters Sarea Birmingham and Harmony Strode and their mother, Bonnie Clark.

Clark had worked at a Ben Franklin Store in Minnesota and always wanted to open her own fabric store. Birmingham said they knew they wanted to open a store in the downtown area.

The family merged both dreams into one.

The result is Cuttin' Up Studio and More located at 111 E. Buchanan St., a downtown building that once was Pittman Grocery and has also been used for a dry cleaning business and a flea market.

Birmingham said the building became available, and she and her sister decided to check it out.

They looked at it and immediately crossed the street to see their mom who was working at Summit Hill Cottage Shop.

"We told her we're going to buy a building and put in a fabric shop," Birmingham said, adding they decided on a quilt shop because they wanted to offer something different in the downtown area, instead of another boutique, gift shop, antique store or flea market type business.

"Downtown already has many excellent shops along that theme," Birmingham said.

They purchased the building in June, and demolition began to prepare for a major overhaul. The business held an open house Oct. 3.

"During the first hour, we filled our first dumpster with debris," Birmingham said.

The name of the business, Cuttin' Up, has a double meaning. Birmingham said they considered many ideas for a name and at one point, someone said to them, "You two are cutting up all the time."

"That worked in two ways," Birmingham said. "As a quilt shop, we're cutting up fabric and we're 'cutting up' as sisters."

They come by it naturally, Birmingham jokes. Their mom is the same way.

The quilt store offers fabric for sale, along with notions, patterns and quilting supplies. It also offers classes and a place for quilting shows.

The store hosts open sews where people come in, bring their own projects and work together in a group setting.

The store's tag line is "Bridging the gap between generations."

Strode said girls coming up are going to have to keep the tradition going.

"Quilt groups used to be common but these women are now in their 80s and 90s," Strode said.

The studio is offering beginning quilting classes in hopes of bringing back the passion of a lost art.

"In the past quilts were made out of necessity. Now, it's come back as a hobby," Strode said.

One example of bridging the gap is a project with a girls' sewing class at Prairie Grove United Methodist Church. Strode and Birmingham taught the girls how to make a gnome, Cuttin' Up's mascot.

"We want to bring in young sewers and get them excited about a project," Strode said.

The three women each bring their own strengths to the new business. Birmingham and Strode have made quilts for about 15 years. Their mom sews and made their clothes growing up.

Birmingham likes to hand-quilt and prefers an antique sewing machine.

Strode likes technology and "anything that comes along she can do," Birmingham said.

Their mom likes to craft and has an "eye for the store."

"We like the dynamics and strengths of all three of us," Birmingham said. "We complement each other."

"We're all passionate about the different parts of it," Strode said.

Renovation of the building included gutting the inside of the building along with knocking out a wall. The inside has new flooring and new paint and other improvements.

The women found an old photo that showed how the front looked when the building was Pittman Grocery. The front door was inset and Birmingham said they brought that back with the new quilt shop. Consultants with Main Street Arkansas evaluated the building and also gave ideas for an exterior design.

They also found several historical items during demolition. These included an inventory list from 1960 and grocery receipts from 1949. Bacon then cost 35 cents a pound. They've turned over any historical documents to Prairie Grove Historical Society.

The women are glad to be a part of Main Street Prairie Grove.

"We've been very welcomed and everyone has been super supportive," Birmingham said.

For their grand opening, they received flowers and plants from five businesses in town congratulating them on their new shop.

They also are seeing local and out-of-town customers. Birmingham estimates the ratio at 50% for each. A few of their customers are men who like to quilt.

"Quilters will travel," Birmingham said.

Strode said quilters are welcome to just stop by to chat.

"I like to hear the stories when someone brings in a quilt," Strode said. "Nothing says you love them like making a quilt for someone."

They have future plans for the shop but Birmingham said they are not quite ready to discuss those.

General News on 02/19/2020