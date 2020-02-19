FARMINGTON -- Interviews will begin at 8:30 a.m. Monday to select the new superintendent for Farmington School District.

Farmington School Board members selected five candidates, out of 24 applications, to invite for personal interviews. One person withdrew his application shortly after submitting it.

Each candidate will interview with a committee of school and community representatives and then separately with board members.

The board will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, and is expected to recommend a candidate for the job at that time.

MEET THE CANDIDATES:

Andrew Ashley

Ashley has served as superintendent of Cedar Ridge School District, located in Newark, since 2015, according to his resume. Previously, he served as principal of Vilonia High School from 2010 to 2015, and as assistant principal from 2005-2010, his resume states. He has also served as an adjunct professor for University of Central Arkansas, as an assistant principal of Lonoke High School, and as a math teacher and basketball coach at the Lonoke, Cabot and Vilonia school districts.

Ashley earned his bachelor's degree in education, with a major in kinesiology and physical education, and a minor in math from the University of Arkansas in 1999, his master's in educational leadership from Harding University in 2005, his specialist in educational leadership from the UA in 2012 and his doctorate of educational leadership from the UA in 2018, his resume states.

As Cedar Ridge superintendent, Ashley served as chief executive officer of the district, according to the resume. His superintendent duties included implementing a district mission and vision; developing policies, budgets and improvement plans; developing relationships with community, businesses, higher education and higher education; promoting a positive school culture; providing effective instruction programs and directional leadership for all administrators.

Jon Paul Laffoon

Laffoon has served as superintendent of Star City School District since 2016, according to his resume. Previously, he served as principal of Pea Ridge High School from 2012-2016, as head boys basketball coach and golf coach for Riverview Public Schools in Searcy from 2010-2012, and as dean of students for grades 9-12, athletic director and head boys basketball coach for Star City Public Schools from 2006-2010. Laffoon also has worked for Greenwood Public Schools and for Episcopal Collegiate School in Little Rock, according to his resume.

He earned his bachelor's degree in education in kinesiology from the UA, master's degree in educational leadership from Arkansas State University, program of study superintendent from Texas A&M Texarkana and education specialist from Arkansas Tech University.

As Star City superintendent, Laffoon inherited a district in early intervention fiscal distress and created a $1.5 million surplus, according to his resume. He opened a school dental and health clinic through a partnership with Mainline Health, established a one-to-one environment at the high school and middle school, implemented the first faculty and staff raise since 2011 and led creation of a new arena in 2019, according to his resume.

Stephanie Pinkerton

Pinkerton has served as assistant superintendent with Farmington School District since July 2015. Previously, she served in other positions with Farmington School District from 2005-2015: principal of Folsom Elementary, principal of Ledbetter and assistant principal of Williams Elementary.

Pinkerton received her bachelor's degree in elementary education from Henderson State University, her master's degree in educational leadership from Henderson and her specialist in educational leadership from Harding University in Searcy.

Pinkerton, in her introduction, stated, "As an educator with 23 years of experience, I believe I have the skills required to successfully lead the Farmington School District as Superintendent." Her list of skills, according to her resume, include teamwork, active listening, conflict resolution, organization, continuous learning, student centered and communication.

As assistant superintendent, Pinkerton's responsibilities include district test coordinator, school safety, curriculum, budgeting, facilities, growth management, English as a Second Language coordinator.

Jon Purifoy

Purifoy has served as principal of Farmington High School since 2013, according to his resume. Previously, he served as associate principal and assistant principal for Marshall High School in Marshall, Texas. He also served in other positions with Marshall High School, including head softball coach, special education principal and health teacher. Other experience includes working as a junior high and high school coach and health teacher at Jefferson Schools in Jefferson, Texas.

While in Texas, Purifoy's responsibilities included management of personnel and facilities for the high school campus and discipline oversight.

Purifoy earned his bachelor's degree in all-level physical education from East Texas Baptist University, his master's degree in mid-management from Texas A&M Texarkana and his specialist in mid-management district level from Texas A&M Texarkana, according to his resume.

Benny Weston

Weston has served as superintendent of Mena Public Schools since July 2012, according to his resume. Previously, he served as superintendent of schools with Mount Ida Public Schools from 1998-2012. He also has been an assistant head football coach, defensive coordinator with Greenwood High School and has worked as a classroom teacher at Greenwood, Mount Ida and Harrisburg high schools from 1983-1992.

Weston has a bachelor's degree in health and physical education from Arkansas Tech, a master's degree in administration from the UA and achieved his superintendent's certification from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

Weston, in his resume, said his objectives include leading by hard work and example, to champion education as the "great equalizer" for all students in the classroom, the community and the world; to be visionary in his approach to offering students individualized pathways to make significant growth.

His skills are 37 years in education and 22 years as an Arkansas school superintendent, an expert in school finance and budgets, and an educated school board, administration, leadership teams and staff through meetings, planned learning communities and faculty focus meetings, according to his resume.

