LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Friends of Farmington Public Library gave a farewell party on Friday to Joy Poyner, children's librarian. Friday was her last day. She's moving to Hot Springs because of her husband's job. Those celebrating with her included Pat Page, Rachel Sawyer, Betty Hummel, Poynor, Jill Simpson and Linda Morrow.

FARMINGTON -- Friends of Farmington Public Library is raising money to purchase furnishings for the new addition to the facility and is still seeking about $50,000 in grant and donor support to complete the project.

The Friends met earlier this month for an update on its fundraising efforts and an update on the library expansion.

The volunteer group approved a bid for $22,7111 from Innerplan Officer Interiors of North Little Rock for a colloborative conference table and seating that will be placed in the open in the library, tables and chairs for a multi-purpose room and a table and four chairs for a small meeting room.

This money is coming from the Friends' checking balance and a bank certificate of deposit.

Work is underway by Pick-it Construction to add 1,200 square feet to the existing building with a redesign of the front entryway. With the addition, the library will have a total of 5,269 square feet.

Other work will include a new roof, new flooring, painting and redesigning the layout of the existing floor plan. When finished, the library will have a community room, more study spaces, an expanded children's area, a place for teenagers and more shelving for adult books.

The city contracted with Key Architecture to design the addition.

The city is paying for the $473,992 construction project with money from the general fund, general reserve account and the library reserve fund.

Friends of Farmington Public Library is picking up the tab to purchase new furnishings and other items, an estimated $135,000. In all, furnishings will include shelving, study pods, tables and seating.

The library has raised $56,500, mainly with a $55,500 donation from one person who asked to remain anonymous.

The Friends' group has raised almost $30,000 with donations that have ranged from $25 to $10,000. The volunteer group is hoping to receive more donations from the community, businesses or other organizations to meet the goal to purchase children's furniture, study pods and seating and pay for millwork in the construction project.

For more information or to donate to Friends of Public Library, contact library Director Rachel Sawyer at 267-2674.

General News on 02/19/2020