Westside Eagle Observer/RANDY MOLL Farmington senior Audrey Culpepper and junior Tori Kersey block a shot from Gentry's Ariel Nix during play in Gentry on Jan. 14, 2020. The Lady Cardinals claimed a 61-36 victory, a feat which they replicated at home in Cardinal Arena by a 58-25 score on Tuesday. Feb. 11.

FARMINGTON -- Farmington (24-3, 11-0) jumped out to a 19-2 lead over Gentry (16-9, 2-9) early in the second quarter and squashed the Lady Pioneers, 58-25, during a Tuesday, Feb. 11, conference game.

In the school's first meeting Gentry's Mel Owens and Ahreya Reding combined for 20 points and hit six 3-pointers with Jaiden Wilmoth also in double figures with 10. This time the Lady Cardinals thwarted Gentry defensively leading 14-2 after the first-quarter at Cardinal Arena.

Each time the Lady Pioneers tried to get momentum going their way Farmington quickly squelched those ideas. Gentry scored four consecutive points only to give up the next seven points. Their 19-6 deficit became 26-6. Gentry hit a 3-pointer but Farmington matched that to take a 29-9 halftime lead.

Farmington junior Tori Kersey scored 12 of her game-high 17 points in the third quarter stretching the lead to 52-19.

Makenna Vanzant added 11 as Farmington celebrated senior night before closing out the regular season at Harrison in a showdown for the conference title Friday.

Ariel Nix scored 9 points for Gentry.

Farmington 58, Gentry 25

Gentry^2^7^10^6^--^25

Farmington^14^15^23^6^--^58

Farmington (24-3, 11-0): Tori Kersey 17, Makenna Vanzant 11,

Joelle Tidwell 4-6 0-0 8, Audrey Culpepper 3-3 0-0 6, Carson Dillard 2-6 0-0 5, Trinity Johnson 1-7 0-0 3, Kaci Drain 1-1 2-2 5, Morgan Brye 1-1 0-0 2, Megan Hernandez 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-51 7-8 61.

Gentry (16-9, 2-9): Ariel Nix 9,

Mel Owens 4 0-0 12, Jaiden Wilmoth 5 0-0 10, Ahreya Reding 2 2-4 8. Totals 14 2-4 36.

3-point Goals -- Farmington -- 4-14 (Drain 1-1, Trinity Johnson 1-3, Dillard 1-3, Vanzant 1-6). Gentry-- 6 (Owens 4, Reding 2).

Rebounds -- Farmington 28 (Vanzant 7). Assists -- Farmington 14 (Tidwell 4, Vanzant 4). Steals -- Farmington 5 (Kersey 2). Blocks -- Farmington 7 (Culpepper 2). Turnovers -- Farmington 8.

Sports on 02/19/2020