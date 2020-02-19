MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Lincoln senior Robin Kirk displays her athleticism during an unsuccessful attempt to save the ball from going out-of-bounds. The Lady Wolves lost at home, 45-41, to West Fork Friday.

LINCOLN -- Allowing runs at inopportune times became Lincoln's downfall while suffering a 45-41 conference loss to West Fork in 3A-1 West girls basketball action Friday at Wolfpack Arena.

West Fork scored 9 unanswered points in the last 3:02 of the first half to erase Lincoln's three-point lead and claim a 21-15 halftime advantage. Two of those treys by Hannah Johnson and Joyce Ferguson came in the final 40 seconds.

Lincoln had another defensive lapse in the third quarter after Arianna Ortiz made a 3-pointer as the trailer spotting up on the right wing made the score 23-21. West Fork answered with an 8-1 run over the next 1:10. Johnson dialed up another trifecta, then Savannah White hit a free-throw-line jumper and a 3-pointer sandwiched around Robin Kirk's free throw, Lincoln's only point during the run.

Kirk broke the run scoring off a spin move when Tania Ortiz passed her the ball in the paint. Ferguson, however, gave West Fork the last bucket of the quarter with a three from the left corner and the Lady Tigers led 34-27 going into the fourth period.

Kyli Jenkins dished to Kirk, making a catch on the low left block, then turning left and scoring. Jenkins followed that up with a steal and weaved her way past two retreating defenders to score in transition, drawing the Lady Wolves within 34-31 at the 6:16 mark of the fourth.

Kirk stole the ball at the other end and dribbled up-court making a pass to a teammate, but a pair of missed free throws hurt Lincoln's chances and West Fork extended its lead on White's jumper. Kirk answered by knocking down a turnaround, then Lincoln sophomore Katie Jones' sticky defense forced a 5-second call and West Fork turned the ball over. Lincoln stayed within 36-34 on a Jenkins foul shot and 38-36 on Kirk's free throws, but then gave up four straight points on Lillian Hauser's putback and Ferguson releasing to the basket.

The Lady Wolves found themselves down six, at 42-36, and couldn't catch up despite West Fork only making 3-of-7 free throws down the stretch.

West Fork 45, Lincoln 41

West Fork^7^14^13^11 -- 45

Lincoln^11^4^12^14 -- 41

