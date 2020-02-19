Some friends have asked why there was no report of the death of my nephew, Rickey Myers. I don't know about the daily paper, but I tried, and at the time, it was too hard for me to put into words, so one of my columns was missing in January. Now, though late.

Rickey Lynden Myers, 62, was born July 4, 1957, to Elmer and Dolly Myers, and went to be with his Lord Jan. 2, 2020. His funeral service was held Jan. 10 in the City Church in Springdale.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a baby nephew, Kenneth Wayne Myers Jr.

Survivors are daughters, Kimberly Lyons and husband Michael, Julie Hartye and husband Eric, Nicole Patrick and husband Jack, and Teagen Myer; one son, Peyton Myers; six grandchildren; and one great-grandson, Austin Myers; two brothers, Paul and Kenneth and wife Gail; two sisters, Nancy Marsching and husband Mark and Marsha King and husband James; five nephews; and many cousins and close friends.

Rickey was a real sweetheart, having, with his brothers and sisters, inherited from their parents the traits of loving kindness, easy going, softly speaking, and never judgmental or fault-finding.

The last time I saw Rickey was at our family reunion, enjoying a fun time of catching up, and reminiscing, with many recollections of happy times together.

Rickey is now enjoying the best reunion of all, with the loved ones gone on.

They say that "time heals all wounds," and I wonder about that, but I do know that time does help reserve the happy memories.

Community on 02/19/2020