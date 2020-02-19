Area police and fire chiefs offered these statements or comments about a proposal on the March 3 ballot for a temporary, .25% sales tax increase for an emergency communication system:

"For years, we have struggled with penetration and connectivity issues which have hindered our officers' radio transmissions. We have also lacked the ability to communicate with nearby agencies and other first responders during emergency events. Now, we are faced with the inability to buy new radios or replacement parts under this current system.

These combined factors have caused us to reach a critical point that is affecting the safety and ability of our officers. The time to upgrade our radio system has come and this small sales tax, for a short period, is our best option to complete it."

-- Chris Workman, police chief, Prairie Grove

"It's very important for police and fire to have good communication with each other. It's our lifeline. It's not only for police, fire and ambulance but it's for our rural fire departments. This is for everyone that comes under the umbrella of being a first responder."

-- Kenneth Albright, police chief, Lincoln

"Everyone is looking at this as radio equipment for first responders. Technically, it is. But first responders are responding to everyone. We'll be able to replace our radios and the cost won't be out of our pocket for the whole price tag. It will be this way for everyone.

"This is a win-win for everyone in Washington County. It's a 12-month tax and it goes away in 12 months. Some people are saying the crime rate is down. Why do we need this? This does not have anything to do with the crime rate. It is for everyone responding to these calls. It's definitely important for everyone to vote yes."

-- Brian Hubbard, police chief, Farmington

"Washington County is the only entity in Northwest Arkansas that is not on the Arkansas Wireless Information Network. We're left out by ourselves and we need to be where we can talk to anybody. Everyone uses this from fire, police, ambulance, rural fire to helicopters. This is a very important deal for the county. It's a must have. We're going to buy it one way or the other. Why not let everyone who comes to town help us pay for it."

-- Willie Leming, fire chief, Lincoln (Leming also is a justice of the peace)

"Why do we need this temporary tax? Our existing communication system is being held together with bandaids. We are literally one lightning strike away from not having emergency communications in the county. We cannot purchase radios to equip additional personnel or apparatus or replace damaged equipment.

"How important is emergency communications? Picture a group of firefighters working to extinguish a house fire and suddenly one of the firefighters falls through the floor into the basement and calls a MAYDAY. Without a reliable radio system they would not be able to communicate their emergency to crews to rescue them. Without reliable communication emergency services simply cannot operate safely."

-- J.C. Dobbs, fire chief, Prairie Grove

"This is so important to the fire service and we can't express how important it is. We have to have it. It's not a want. It's a need.

"Right now we have a problem with being able to talk with our firefighters inside the fire. That's a serious situation. There's also a lot of areas you can't talk to anyone because of poor service. The system has been failing for a quite a while. It's an old system they won't fix anymore.

"We're only talking about a tax that's one-fourth of one cent. It's not a big tax and it's only for 12 months. That's guaranteed."

-- Mark Cunningham, fire chief, Farmington

General News on 02/19/2020