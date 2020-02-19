FARMINGTON -- Washington County voters will see a proposal for a .25% sales tax increase to pay for an emergency communications system on March 3 primary ballots.

Washington County Quorum Court voted to place the question on the ballot at its Dec. 19, 2019, meeting.

Washington County Special Election 0.25% sales and use tax Adoption of a one-fourth of one percent (.25%) local sales and use tax within Washington County for a period of 12 months, the net collections of which after deduction of the administrative charges of the state of Arkansas and required rebates, will be distributed only to the county and used to acquire, construct, improve, expand, equip, and maintain public safety community system facilities and apparatus, including any necessary land acquistion and utility and road improvements therefor. For or Against

Police and fire officials in Farmington, Prairie Grove and Lincoln have all come out in support of the tax and are asking voters to approve the tax as a temporary way to pay for a new system.

The question on the ballot asks voters to cast a ballot either for or against a .25% tax that would be in effect for only 12 months. County officials estimate the tax would raise more than $10 million to pay for a new system that is estimated to cost around $8.5 million.

John Luther, emergency management director, said he wants voters to understand the need to upgrade the emergency communications system used throughout the county.

He pointed out that when someone in the county or in the cities of Farmington, Prairie Grove and Lincoln calls 911, the notice is sent out to those agencies through the dispatch system.

The question on the ballot concerns this communications equipment: towers, dispatch consoles and radios used by police officers, firefighters and other first responders.

The county's current analog system was purchased in 2005 and has served the county very well, Luther said.

"But certainly like any technology, it's reached its end of life and we need to replace that," Luther said.

Luther said the communications system is a critical part of every emergency response that occurs in Washington County.

"Any 911 call that takes place, that goes out to responders in the field and our radio system is how that information is transmitted and certainly vital to the response and care that is provided to the customer or our citizens," Luther said.

Luther said the current system is failing the county today. The system has problems; parts are not available; new radios cannot be purchased.

Capt. Jeff O'Brien with Prairie Grove Police Department gave an example of weaknesses with the current system. There have been times the department's school resource officer is in the high school and cannot communicate with the rest of the department.

"He could be fighting for his life or desperately needing help and it's just not getting out," O'Brien said. "We've worked through this and managed it but it's reached a point where it's concerning."

Another example, O'Brien said, was when Prairie Grove officers responded to a tragic shooting in Fayetteville. His officers could not communicate with Fayetteville officers. They had to call dispatch to find out where to go or what they needed to do.

The problem affects Fayetteville first responders who come into Farmington, Prairie Grove or Lincoln to help, Luther said. Fayetteville has a set level of coverage and as their officers and firefighters get further away, their level of coverage decreases.

"It's a benefit for everyone to grow our footprint for coverage," Luther said.

Luther worked with a group of law enforcement agencies, fire departments, Central Emergency Medical Services and others on a plan to replace the 2005 system.

This committee is recommending the county purchase a digital system compatible with the Arkansas Wireless Information Network, a system already used by state agencies and a number of county and municipal agencies, including Fayetteville, Rogers and Siloam Springs. Springdale is in the process of joining the network.

If approved, the county would install new towers at four sites in the county: Hazel Valley, Winslow, Morrow and near Lincoln Lake. These towers would work in conjunction with three towers in Fayetteville and two towers in Springdale. The new towers would work in concert with the state's tower in West Fork, Luther said.

The system also would include new equipment for the Fayetteville towers, 12 dispatch radio consoles at the sheriff's office and Central EMS and 1,727 radios to be distributed to emergency response agencies throughout the county.

Luther said the number of radios is based on a previous poll from the various municipal fire and police departments and rural fire departments in the county.

If the question is approved, he said it's estimated it would take 12-18 months to complete the process. Agreements would have to be approved and contracts executed before any work would begin.

The ballot issue says the sales tax will be collected for one year and the proceeds used "to acquire, construct, improve, expand, equip and maintain public safety communication system facilities and apparatus, including any necessary land acquisition and road improvements."

Luther said the county supports using a .25% sales tax increase so that everyone in the county helps pay for the system, as well as people who come into the county to make purchases.

"It's shared by every user," Luther said.

In addition, he pointed out the tax increase goes away at the end of the 12 months.

"It's one-fourth of a penny, it's 12 months and it's done," Luther said. "It can't be kept. It has to be ended. We'll acquire our equipment and infrastructure during that time frame and then it's over."

O'Brien said that putting it in simple terms, the tax means that for every four dollars spent in Washington County, one penny goes to pay for the emergency communications system.

Bobby Hill, county treasurer, said he would set up a separate account for revenue collected by the new tax, if the question passes on the ballot.

Hill said the county already collects a .25% sales tax for the county detention center and this tax brought in $10.8 million in 2019. He estimates the tax for an emergency communications system would generate about $11 million over a 12-month period. Any money collected above the actual costs of a new system would remain in the account and could only be used for expenses related to the system, Hill said.

The county's current sales and use tax rate is 1.25%.

