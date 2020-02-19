COURTESY PHOTO The following first graders at PG Elementary School were recognized for the character word forgiveness: (left to right) left to right: Allison McCoy, Michael Morris, Mason Fanning, Remington Stearman, Adley Little, Rylee Ketzler, Haley Causby, Myah English.

COURTESY PHOTO The following second graders at PG Elementary School were recognized for the character word forgiveness: (left to right) Caroline Braunns, Cass Phillips, Copeland Myers, Logan Bankston, Barrett Ledgerwood, Anniyah Hood, Chandler Fanning.

COURTESY PHOTO The following third graders at PG Elementary School were recognized for the character word forgiveness: (left to right) Victor Hart, Oaklie Ogden, Kaylee Bankston, Cohen Williams, Isaiah Teague, Rhaylin Peoples.

COURTESY PHOTO The following fourth graders at PG Elementary School were recognized for the character word forgiveness: (left to right) left to right: Abby Birchfield, Benji Maksimowski, Julian Shehan, Cami Haley, Leon Frisard, Hunter Hignite, Kenzee McDaris.

COURTESY PHOTO The following kindergarten students at PG Elementary School were recognized for the character word forgiveness: (left to right) Ben Stephens, Dianna Kay Hott, Ryatt Osborn, Hadley Wilton, Chloe Reed, Kyndal Harris, Elijah Romero, Noah Thornton.

