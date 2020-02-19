MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER West Fork sophomore Stoker Cornelius bows to a trio of Lincoln seniors: Clark Griscom, Chance Blankenship and Cole Griscom after losing the basketball. Lincoln prevailed, 68-59, over West Fork Friday as the Wolves celebrated senior night at Wolfpack Arena.

LINCOLN -- In a battle of teams jockeying for seeding in this week's District 3A-1 West boys basketball tournament at Waldron Lincoln (6-18, 4-10) dashed hopes West Fork (7-17, 2-11) had of rising.

The Wolves defeated the Tigers, 68-59, as Lincoln celebrated senior night Friday. Coach Tim Rich started seniors: Ian Jackson, Chance Blankenship, Chase Hutchens and twins, Clark and Cole Griscom and played his upperclassmen extended minutes for their last stint on their home-court at Wolfpack Arena.

West Fork jumped out to a 17-7 lead, but Lincoln scored the final five points of the first. Sophomore Trey Reed got an open look courtesy of Daytin Davis drawing defenders into the lane. Then after a Tiger charging turnover, Davis drew a foul at the other end and sank both free throws, cutting West Fork's lead to 17-12 at the end of the first quarter.

Lincoln used a 9-0 spurt fueled by 7 straight free throws highlighted by Reed's 3-for-3 trip when he was fouled shooting a trifecta in the second period to grab a 21-19 lead. West Fork tied the game, 26-26, just before the half with Zak Mckenzie's layup at the buzzer.

West Fork held a four-point advantage midway through the third before Reed busted a trey, living up to his name and starting a 10-4 Wolves' run. An exchange of baskets kept the score close, but Lincoln generated a 4-1 mini run to close out the quarter ahead, 48-44, on Malik Bagsby's 18-footer that just beat the horn.

West Fork stayed within one or two buckets until the last five minutes when Lincoln iced the contest with a 15-9 run. Bagsby scored 7 points in the last 1:39 leading Lincoln to a 68-59 final and avenging a 66-58 loss at West Fork on Tuesday, Jan. 21.

Lincoln shot well. The Wolves knocked down 8 total 3-pointers and 14-of-18 free throws. Nine players scored for Lincoln topped by Bagsby with 15, Davis with 14 and Eli Rich with 10. Reed added 9, Hutchens 8, Jackson 5, Kyler Calvin 3, Austin Munyon 2, and Cole Griscom, 2. The Wolves played in the district tournament late game Monday.

Wyett Kutz scored 21 points and Chris Mavis had 10 to lead West Fork

Lincoln 68, West Fork 59

West Fork^17^9^18^15 -- 59

Lincoln^12^14^22^20 -- 68

Lincoln (6-18, 4-10): Malik Bagsby 6 2-3 15, Daytin Davis 3 8-9 14, Eli Rich 4 1-2 10, Trey Reed 2 3-3 9, Chase Hutchens 3 0-0 8, Ian Jackson 2 0-0 5, Kyler Calvin 1 0-0 3, Austin Munyon 1 0-1 2, Cole Griscom 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 14-18 68.

West Fork (7-17, 2-11): Wyett Kutz 7 6-9 21, Chris Mavis 5 0-0 10, Stoker Cornelius 1 7-8 9, Zak Mckenzie 3 0-0 8, Garren Wynn 1 4-4 7, Ethan Howerton 0 2-2 2, Cade Melton 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 19-23 59.

3-point Goals -- Lincoln -- 8 (Hutchens 2, Reed 2, Rich, Calvin, Jackson, Bagsby). West Fork -- 4 (Mckenzie 2, Kutz, Wynn).

Rebounds -- West Fork 27, Lincoln 32. Assists -- West Fork 12, Lincoln 15. Steals -- West Fork 10, Lincoln 7. Blocks -- West Fork 2, Lincoln 1.

Sports on 02/19/2020