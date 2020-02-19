FARMINGTON

Farmington Village Ribbon Cutting

Farmington Chamber of Commerce will have a ribbon cutting for the Farmington Village complex, 68 E. Main St., from 4-7 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 20. Visitors can visit the different shops at the village center. Food will be served.

LINCOLN

Class of 1978 Reunion

The class of 1978 reunion will be held 5-10:30 p.m. Saturday, May 23, at Mexico Viejo Restaurant, 2131 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Fayetteville. Please pass the word.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Prom Fashion Show

LIFE Ministries is sponsoring a Prom Fashion Show from 6:30-8 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 20 at the Farmington resale shop, 12224 W. Highway 62. Dresses will be modeled for those at the fashion show and will be available for purchase that night. Prom dresses will be $50 or less. The show also includes a chocolate bar and door prizes.

Candle-Making Workshop

Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park is sponsoring a candle-making workshop from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 22. Participants will leave with one dipped taper candle and one votive candle. All materials are provided and no experience is necessary. Advanced registration is required and cost is $10 per participant. Sign up at Hindman Hall Museum from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Chamber Banquet

Prairie Grove Chamber of Commerce will have its annual banquet 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at the high school commons area. This year's speaker will be Washington County Sheriff Tim Helder. Tickets are $20 each. Theme this year is "A Look Back at Our History." Tickets are available at Arvest Bank in Prairie Grove or Crescent Store.

Have A Heart For Seniors

Prairie Grove Senior Activity and Wellness Center is sponsor a fundraising campaign with the challenge "Have a Heart for Seniors." The center has to raise $22,000 toward this year's budget. Donations can be made through the mail at 475 Staaggs Drive, Prairie Grove 72753 or online at www.aaanwar.org/make-a-donation.

