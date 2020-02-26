The moment I learned about National FFA Convention, I knew I had to go to. I listened in awe as Mr. Barenberg described the experience in my Survey of Agriculture class four short years ago. The only way to attend was to win a state contest. So I joined the Agricultural Communications team my freshman year. I wasn't sure how I felt about it at first because it was so different from anything I've ever done before. Eventually I developed a strong passion for it. I studied and practiced for three years until my team finally placed first. We worked for months trying to get ready for Nationals. When we arrived in Indianapolis in October of my senior year, I didn't know how to feel. I was excited that I was finally there and sad that this would be my last time ever competing in this event.

National Convention was definitely an experience that I hope every FFA member gets to have. Despite the hours of studying, long walks and early mornings, it was so much fun. The whole week consisted of laughter, tears, good food, new friends and memories I'll always hold on to. Our team placed third in the nation and had three top 10 individuals. Getting this experience means the world to me and I will forever cherish the memories I made with my chapter.

