PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove School Board approved several administrative changes within the district for the 2020-21 school year at its Feb. 18 meeting:

• Jed Davis, currently junior high principal, has been named high school principal.

• Joey Sorters, high school assistant principal, will change jobs and become junior high principal.

• Baseball coach Mitch Cameron will continue in that role but also will move into an administrative position as high school assistant principal.

Reba Holmes, superintendent of schools, said she sent out the following email to the district employees the next day: "Central Office, as well as these fine gentlemen, are excited about the opportunities we all have to serve the Prairie Grove School District, students, and community as a team. Throughout this semester, Joey and Jed will be meeting with high school and junior high faculty members to plan for the future."

High school Principal Ron Bond submitted his resignation, effective June 30, earlier this month and will become a social studies teacher at Prairie Grove Junior High next year. The vacancy created a domino-effect of job changes within the district.

In other personnel action, the board approved Holmes' contract for the 2020-21 school year. Last month, the board agreed to extend Holmes' contract another year and approved a $115,000 salary for the 2020-21 year.

Holmes handed school board members a five-page document that spells out her goals for the district for 2020-21. Her five major goals for the district:

• Student Focus -- To be successful in school business, you must have a heart for children and make decisions based off of their needs.

• Collaboration -- To better yourself and your skills, you must work together sharing the load to build a great school.

• Relationships -- To show that you care, you must recognize others as unique individuals.

• Results -- To remain student focused, use collaboration, and build relationships, you will create success for everyone.

Under the goal "Results," Holmes said she wants the district to have increased morale and Tiger Pride. She also wants it to inspire a passion for learning and a commitment of excellence, to improve scores and have successful students and for Prairie Grove to be the "school of choice."

General News on 02/26/2020