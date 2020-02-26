MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER The Farmington girls basketball team poses with their newly-won District 4A-1 championship trophy Saturday. The Lady Cardinals defeated Harrison in the finals, 54-41; after beating Pea Ridge, 56-39, in the semifinals Thursday at Prairie Grove. This week Farmington takes on Pottsville Wednesday at 7 p.m. in a first-round Regional game at Berryville's Bobcat Arena.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- The pure athleticism Farmington's girls basketball team possesses displayed itself throughout the District 4A-1 tournament won by the Lady Cardinals with a 54-41 win over Harrison Saturday.

One situation in particular showcased the challenges opponents face. Harrison had just cut Farmington's lead to 37-32 on Caroline Cecil's 3-point play. Both teams came away empty on their next possessions then Farmington got into a fast-break with senior Audrey Culpepper holding up on the right wing.

She found junior Torie Kersey trailing the play and gave her the ball. Kersey took the pass in stride at the top-of-the-key and before Harrison could rotate took two quick dribbles for a lay-up.

To Farmington coach Brad Johnson the teamwork illustrates a concept he laid down at the start of the season.

"That was one of our standards set in the beginning of the year. We locked the name 'family' in. We called it every day," Brad Johnson said.

Brad Johnson relished the moment as the Lady Cardinals celebrated their second district tourney title in as many years.

"To share these moments with them is unbelievably special," Brad Johnson said. "We've had a lot of these kids a long time in our program. All of the seniors have been with us their entire career. Seeing the fruition of all the hard work they put in all these years, it's a blessing for me every single day."

The action went fast and furious from end to end in the fourth. Farmington built a 45-34 lead with 4:29 remaining on Carson Dillard's layup. Kersey rebounded and found her ahead of the pack. Harrison cut it to 47-41 on a 3-point shot by Brynn Oleson, but that was the last time they scored and Farmington put the game away by hitting 7-of-8 free throws.

Farmington scored the first seven points then Harrison went on a 6-0 mini run as the teams traded spurts in the first quarter which concluded with the Lady Cardinals leading 13-11. Kersey scored 7 points for Farmington in the first.

In the second quarter, the Lady Goblins mounted a 20-4 run to move in front 24-16 on Cecil's steal and 3-point play followed by Oleson's trey. Morgan Brye broke a 4:48 scoring dought for the Lady Cardinals by catching a long pass from Makenna Vanzant and laying the ball in. She added a free throw later to trim the deficit to 24-19 at halftime.

Farmington scored 10 of the first 11 points of the third quarter to regain the lead at 29-27.

The Lady Cardinals tip-off Regional tourney action at Berryville's Bobcat Arena Wednesday at 7 p.m. versus Pottsville. A win returns them to the state tournament, which they host next next.

Farmington 54, Harrison 41

Harrison^11^13^5^12^--^41

Farmington^13^6^15^20^--^54

Farmington (26-3, 12-0): Kersey 6-9 2-4 14, Vanzant 3-9 2-2 11, Trinity Johnson 3-13 2-2 10, Joelle Tidwell 2-4 4-4 9, Carson Dillard 2-4 0-0 4, Audrey Culpepper 1-3 0-0 3, Morgan Brye 1-1 1-2 3. Totals 18-43 11-14 54.

Harrison (25-3, 10-1): Caroline Cecil 5 4-4 15, Brynn Oleson 3 2-2 9, Marion Groberg 3 0-0 7, Sidney Shrum 2 1-2 6, Parker 1 2-2 4. Totals 14 9-10 41.

3-Point Goals -- Farmington 7-24 (Vanzant 3-7, Trinity Johnson 2-11, Tidwell 1-1, Culpepper 1-3, Dillard 0-2), Harrison 4 (Cecil, Groberg, Oleson, Shrum).

Rebounds -- Farmington 29 (Tidwell 6, Kersey 6), Harrison 37. Assists -- Farmington 14 (Culpepper 3, Kersey 3, Tidwell 3, Vanzant 3), Harrison 6. Steals -- Farmington 6 (Kersey 2), Harrison 4. Blocks -- Farmington 3 (Vanzant 2), Harrison 1. Turnovers -- Farmington 7.

Sports on 02/26/2020