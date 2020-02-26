Agricultural education is important to me because without it I wouldn't have been able to start my own business, Gal N Her Goats. This business started when I got dairy goats to show in the Washington County Fair for my Supervised Agricultural Experience project. I needed a way to use the milk. I made cheese but I didn't have goats that produce milk with high fat content so cheese was not working out.

I looked up uses for goat milk and found out you could make soap. I then decided to make goat milk soap just for fun. When I made a successful batch I told my family. The word had spread from family to family friends that I was making soap. Then they wanted to buy some. I decided to sell the soap on Instagram and Facebook.

I talked to my agriculture teacher about my soap and she suggested I fill out an SAE grant. I filled out the grant and a few months later I received the grant and started to make the SAE of mine into a business. This year I applied for another SAE grant for honey bees. I was awarded the grant. This grant will help me expand Gal N Her Goats and also start a new one.

Without an agriculture program at Lincoln High School, I would never have achieved any of this and would not have a future career plan. When I graduate high school I will continue to stay in the agriculture field by studying AgriBusiness.

General News on 02/26/2020