Ag class is different but a good different. It brings people together. We have fun together. We laugh together. We grow together. Most importantly we learn together. I have learned so much from just being in Ag, and even more when I decided to join FFA. To be honest I wasn't planning on joining FFA. I wasn't that interested at all. I was already involved in FBLA and didn't see a reason why I should join FFA.

Then one day my Ag teacher talked with me. He asked why I haven't gotten involved. I told him that I was already in FBLA and didn't have time for FFA. He then laughed at me and said that he didn't buy that. He told me that all I was doing was making excuses for myself not to get involved. I then said that I wasn't interested in becoming a farmer so what was the point. Now that was my first mistake. He looked at me and said "FFA is so much more than that. You can do and learn so much, and on top of that it is a lot of fun."

At that moment I realized that I had been completely wrong about FFA. That was three years ago and now I'm a senior and getting ready to leave this place. In the past every time I got more and more involved I felt myself learning more than just sitting in class. I laughed more. Got out more. Talked more. I even made a lot of friends. Which before I was in FFA I honestly had like one friend, but after I joined I had one around every corner. FFA and everyone in it has done so much for me. Not only that though. They have also helped me through so much.

I don't know what you have heard about FFA, but if it was that it's just a bunch of people that want to be farmers, you heard wrong. I promise you that if you just try it you'll fall completely in love with it just like I did. FFA has something to offer everyone, but if you don't try it, you will never find out what that might be. Try something new. I promise you won't regret it.

General News on 02/26/2020