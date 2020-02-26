Sign in
Judging Horses by Katelynn Horn Lincoln FFA

In the future I plan to judge equine collegiately because of the experiences I had in agriculture. I started judging horses in the spring of my ninth-grade year. When I started, I had no idea that I would want to base my future goals around the horse industry.

Over the last year I had the opportunity to judge at Pinto World Show, State 4-H Horse Contest, Southern Region National Contest, and Quarter Horse Congress. I started my summer with Pinto World. That was my first experience with a huge national contest. That was a long day of 10 performance classes, a couple of halter classes, and four sets of reasons. I was extremely nervous, because I hadn't ever given that many sets of reasons at one time.

Judging has made me get out of my shell and give multiple sets of reasons. Judging has opened a door I didn't know existed. It wasn't until American Quarter Horse Congress that I realized how large equine science is. It also enabled me to meet colleges that offer horse judging scholarships. The skills and experiences I gather in FFA will stay with me for the rest of my life.

02/26/2020

Print Headline: Judging Horses

