LINCOLN -- The city of Lincoln has been awarded a $300,000 state grant and will pair that with $130,000 in city funds to improve 11 streets this year, according to Rhonda Hulse, city business manager and grants coordinator.

Hulse reported about the grant at the City Council's Feb. 19 meeting.

Lincoln is receiving the grant from the street aid program administered by Arkansas Department of Transportation. The highway department will handle the work and seek bids for the projects.

The city is proposing to pave 15,582 feet of city streets for an estimated total cost of $430,817. The city's portion will be $130,817.

Hulse said the city also has received approval to submit an application for a $200,000 Community Development Block Grant for a sewer rehabilitation project. This application will be submitted by the end of March.

The Council continued its discussions about a new Lincoln Unified Development Code and made a few changes to the draft document. When adopted, the code will replace the Lincoln Land Use ordinance.

The unified code will have sections that cover administration and enforcement, zoning regulations, landscaping and fencing, subdivision and development regulations and flood damage prevention.

In all, the code will affect about 33 municipal codes.

Council members said they hope to adopt the new code at the March or April meeting.

For January, the city received $24,862 from sales tax revenues. Of this, about $7,500 will go to the library and about $1,850 will go for parks and recreation. The city capital improvements fund now has a balance of almost $515,000.

