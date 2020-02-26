Farmington, Lincoln and Prairie Grove FFA chapters will celebrate National FFA Week, Feb. 22-29, 2020, with thousands of other local chapters throughout the U.S., Puerto Rico and the U.S Virgin Islands.

The annual FFA Week embraces more than 92 years of FFA traditions while looking forward to the organization's future. More than 700,000 members will participate in National FFA Week activities at local, state and national levels. These members have a passion for agriculture.

Designated a national week in 1947, the week of George Washington's birthday, National FFA Week runs from Saturday to Saturday and gives FFA members an opportunity to educate the public about agriculture.

National FFA Week is a recognition of Washington's legacy as an agriculturist and farmer.

Today's FFA members are the innovators and leaders of tomorrow. Through agriculture and hands-on learning, they are preparing for more than 250 unique career opportunities in the food, fiber and natural resources industries.

The National FFA Organization provides leadership, personal growth and career success training through agricultural education to student members who belong to one of 8,600 local FFA chapters. The organization is also supported by 8-million-plus alumni members throughout the U.S.

The local chapters in western Washington County remain active throughout the school year and many students are busy in the summer taking care of animals in preparation for county and state fairs in the fall. These students also are involved in other FFA activities, including speech, parliamentary procedure and horticulture events.

In many instances, these same students are active in other areas of their lives, including band, choir, sports, drama, church, other school groups and many other extracurricular activities.

The Washington County Enterprise-Leader recognizes the outstanding programs at these three high schools. Club members have submitted articles and photos highlighting activities in 2019, and describing why they are passionate about agricultural education and FFA membership.

We at the Enterprise-Leader salute these students as well as their FFA sponsors, who all put in countless hours to ensure excellence in their programs.

