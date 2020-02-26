FFA has impacted me more than any other organization in our school. I've been in FFA since eighth grade and every year I come out of my shell more than the last.

I'm on our chapter's parliamentary team and have been for two years. I have to talk in front of strangers at every contest where the judges judge what I say and how I word everything. They score me on my reasoning and how I apply it to the situation. The pressure is intense and had I tried to do this team four years ago, it no doubt would have gotten to me. Within the past two years of being on this team I have gained the ability to get out of my comfort zone and make a point in front of strangers. There is no doubt in my mind that had I never joined FFA and therefore this team, I would not be able to so much as say my name in a situation like that. Even when I do mess up I can rely on the rest of my team to help catch me and make sure that I don't let a mistake ruin the rest of the contest.

Just through a single team and in just two short years, I've learned important lessons about teamwork and how to be more confident in myself. It's made me a much better officer and a better person. These lessons will benefit me outside of high school as well as on the other teams I am on. I can't say that I know of any other organization in our school that can offer me that.

General News on 02/26/2020