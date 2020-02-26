SUBMITTED PHOTO Members of Prairie Grove FFA Chapter participated in the Winter Leadership Conference at Camp Couchdale. SUBMITTED PHOTO These members of Prairie Grove FFA Chapter worked at the Professional Bull Riders event at the Rodeo of the Ozarks in Springdale: Addie Nall (left), Porkchop, Gracie Foster, Brie Rochier.

SUBMITTED PHOTO Members of Prairie Grove FFA Chapter participated in the Winter Leadership Conference at Camp Couchdale.

SUBMITTED PHOTO These members of Prairie Grove FFA Chapter worked at the Professional Bull Riders event at the Rodeo of the Ozarks in Springdale: Addie Nall (left), Porkchop, Gracie Foster, Brie Rochier.

SUBMITTED PHOTO These members of Prairie Grove FFA Chapter worked at the Professional Bull Riders event at the Rodeo of the Ozarks in Springdale: Addie Nall (left), Porkchop, Gracie Foster, Brie Rochier.

SUBMITTED PHOTO These Prairie Grove FFA members toured Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., (back, left) Malachi Bailey, Riley Jackson, Alisyn Carte, Emily Traylor, Elly Stone, Brie Rochier, Marie Martin; (middle, left) Addie Nall, Cara Parret; (front, left) Megan Cunningham, Gracie Foster, Addison Harlow.

SUBMITTED PHOTO These Prairie Grove FFA members toured Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., (back, left) Malachi Bailey, Riley Jackson, Alisyn Carte, Emily Traylor, Elly Stone, Brie Rochier, Marie Martin; (middle, left) Addie Nall, Cara Parret; (front, left) Megan Cunningham, Gracie Foster, Addison Harlow.

SUBMITTED PHOTO These Prairie Grove FFA members toured Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., (back, left) Malachi Bailey, Riley Jackson, Alisyn Carte, Emily Traylor, Elly Stone, Brie Rochier, Marie Martin; (middle, left) Addie Nall, Cara Parret; (front, left) Megan Cunningham, Gracie Foster, Addison Harlow.

SUBMITTED PHOTO Members of Prairie Grove FFA park cars every year at the Washington County Fair. Here they are preparing for the 2019 fair.

SUBMITTED PHOTO Members of Prairie Grove FFA park cars every year at the Washington County Fair. Here they are preparing for the 2019 fair.

SUBMITTED PHOTO Members of Prairie Grove FFA park cars every year at the Washington County Fair. Here they are preparing for the 2019 fair.

SUBMITTED PHOTO These members of Prairie Grove FFA participated in the Federation Leadership Contest: (back) Allison Carte, Elly Stone, Brie Rochier, Addison Harlow; (middle) Emily Traylor, Madison Estepp; (front) Addie Nall, Gracie Foster, Chloe Hillian.

SUBMITTED PHOTO These members of Prairie Grove FFA participated in the Federation Leadership Contest: (back) Allison Carte, Elly Stone, Brie Rochier, Addison Harlow; (middle) Emily Traylor, Madison Estepp; (front) Addie Nall, Gracie Foster, Chloe Hillian.

SUBMITTED PHOTO These members of Prairie Grove FFA participated in the Federation Leadership Contest: (back) Allison Carte, Elly Stone, Brie Rochier, Addison Harlow; (middle) Emily Traylor, Madison Estepp; (front) Addie Nall, Gracie Foster, Chloe Hillian.

SUBMITTED PHOTO Members of Prairie Grove FFA Chapter participated in the Winter Leadership Conference at Camp Couchdale.

SUBMITTED PHOTO Members of Prairie Grove FFA Chapter participated in the Winter Leadership Conference at Camp Couchdale.

SUBMITTED PHOTO These members of Prairie Grove FFA Chapter worked at the Professional Bull Riders event at the Rodeo of the Ozarks in Springdale: Addie Nall (left), Porkchop, Gracie Foster, Brie Rochier.

General News on 02/26/2020