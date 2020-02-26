This past summer, my sister Abigail Norsworthy and I were selected as two students in Arkansas for a program sponsored by the Rice Council called Rice Reps. The Rice Rep program runs for five months in the summer and fall, and it allows students the opportunity to learn about rice, conservation, and to make connections within the agricultural community.

As part of the program we toured Brantley Farm in England, Ark., where we were able to see the latest in agricultural practices and technology used in the production of rice. Brantley Farms harvests rice on over 10,000 acres in the delta region of east Arkansas.

On Sept. 17, 2019, Rice Day was held at the Arkansas Capitol in Little Rock. Here we were able to meet with and engage our Arkansas goveror and legislators in both chambers. We were able to see the inside workings of the state government and spend time advocating for agriculture in Arkansas. A significant part of our time was spent in tours discussing advocacy. The pinnacle of the program was the support and enthusiasm shown to agriculture and more specifically the rice industry.

Rice is Arkansas' number one agricultural commodity with 1.3 million acres planted and 9 billion produced every year. The students that were selected were able to post pictures and facts about rice using social media for local students, teachers, and community members in Arkansas to see, encouraging them to support and eat more rice. I am thankful and grateful for this once in a lifetime opportunity that has allowed me to dive deeper into my love of agriculture.

