My FFA experience has been amazing.

One thing that has impacted me the most is showing livestock. In my showing career I've showed pigs, sheep, and my favorite, cattle. I show Angus cattle, commercial heifers, and crossbred steers. I've got to travel all around the state and even around Oklahoma, Missouri, and Kansas. I've learned many things like financial skills, responsibility, and sportsmanship. I've got to meet amazing people from all over the country and now call some of them my closest friends.

It's also helped me make connections to schools and universities and even internship opportunities. With the opportunities I've gained, I have got to learn more about the beef industry. I also have gotten to raise registered Angus bulls and heifers, and sell them to farmers and kids to show. I've also gotten to participate in a mentoring opportunity. I got to help a first-time showman halter break and raise her heifer. This opportunity helped me pass on the skills that I have learned to her.

FFA has given me many opportunities, friends and helped me learn about the beef and agriculture industry.

General News on 02/26/2020