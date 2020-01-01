There were still so many who couldn't attend church Sunday at Sugar Hill Church, but there was good attendance. The predicted rain didn't develop, giving a good, warm day. Our prayers are continual for those who are ill.

In Pastor Rick's absence Sunday, we welcomed Gary Davis who filled the pulpit with a good presentation of Mary and Elizabeth's life, and the birth of John and our Savior, Jesus Christ.

Bud Cox also gave a presentation, on Crocket, the poor boy, and his willingly giving his all to a more needy poor girl. A good lesson for this season of the year (and all year).

We are long into "winter" as well as the New Year, thus January, and January is soup month, diet, oatmeal, hot tea, bread machine baking, coffee gourmet, book, mail-order gardening, bath safety, eye-care and glaucoma awareness, cancer prevention, skating, get organized, family fit lifestyles, creativity, celebrating life, financial wellness, fat-free living, and reminisce month.

Happy New Year, and as we enter the year:

The New year!!

Is anybody happier because you passed his way?

Does anyone remember that you spoke to him today?

Can you say tonight, in parting with the day that's slipping fast,

That you helped a single brother of the many that you passed?

Is a single heart rejoicing over what you did or said?

Does the man whose hopes were fading now with courage look ahead?

Did you leave a trail of kindness, or a scar of discontent?

As you close your eyes in slumber, do you think that God will say,

"You have earned one more tomorrow by the work you did today"?

Happy birthday to Jeremiah Pitts, Linda Chenowith, Kathy Stumbaugh, Larissa Latta, Michael Snarr, Lauren Wofford, Becky Carter, Felicia Ramirez, Hudson Moore, Jennifer Hobbs, Waylin Luttrell.

Community on 01/01/2020