FARMINGTON -- Farmington Middle School's Glee Club brought a little holiday spirit to the December School Board meeting.

The Glee Club sang three holiday songs to a packed, standing-room-only audience in the commons area at Farmington Middle School.

Following the musical presentation, another group of students came forward.

Middle School Assistant Principal Tracy Sutton recognized a group of students because of "what they do without us telling them."

Sutton said these students are part of a new program at the middle school and are called FMS's Dudes and Dudettes. DUDES is an acronym for the student group that stands for Discipline, Understands what it means to be a good person, Dominates with great effort and willingness to learn, Embraces competition, Someone you can count on.

As an example, Sutton praised one student for picking up trash at a football game. He then looked out at the packed house and said he knows "a lot more of you are out there."

With the fun part of the meeting out of the way, School Board members moved to the business part of the evening.

Substitute teachers and substitute nurses will receive pay raises of $10 per day, and home school students must now complete a form after unanimous votes by Farmington School Board members at their Dec. 16 meeting.

Superintendent Bryan Law said the district has had trouble finding substitute teachers, and he was recommending a $10 per day increase to bring Farmington in line with surrounding school districts, such as Prairie Grove, and make sub pay more competitive.

Regular teacher substitute pay will increase from $75 to $85 per day, long-term substitute teacher (10 to 19 days) pay from $80 to $90 per day, and the pay for substitute nurses will go from $85 to $95 per day.

Law also recommended a policy change for homeschool students who come to Farmington schools for one or more classes or for extracurricular activities.

"We need a record on paper" of their participation, Law said, and that will allow the school to receive $1,000 per student from the state. This amount is about one-seventh of the regular rate the state funds students.

Law said students will complete a "letter of intent" which will provide the paper document needed for state funding criteria. He said that as more homeschool students take advantage of what Farmington schools offer, it will be harder to keep track of them without a more formal system.

A board member asked how many homeschool students are participating now, and Law said he thought it was around five. The board adopted Law's recommendation for a required form for homeschool students.

The board also voted unanimously to approve an amendment to its lease agreement with Northwest Arkansas Education Service Cooperative, which uses the school's Annex building at 8 Double Springs Road. Law said the Co-op has used the rooms for overflow the past year and the lease formalizes the agreement at a rate of $5,200 a year for six classrooms, or 5,400 square feet. A prorated amount of $2,600 is due for this year, according to an "Addendum to Lease Agreement" provided by the board. The lease agreement is renewable in July of each year.

In discussing the district's master facilities plan, Law explained that the oldest gym at the junior high will be torn down to make room for expanding the junior high school. Due to set back requirements and limitations, Law said the district may have to consider a two-story building. Law said he hopes the construction will help solve flooding issues that occur during heavy rains.

Law also announced that Folsom Elementary School is on board for expansion. He said the district needs to start planning for a third elementary school, and the school board needs to begin looking for property to purchase for a new school.

The board passed the master facilities plan which will be submitted to the Arkansas Department of Education and its facilities division.

In other matters, the board unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding with the Co-op to continue to provide pre-kindergarten educational opportunities. Law explained a new law requires the state to pay the school for the Co-op's services. Farmington school then will pass those funds to the Co-op. Law said it's a little more paper work, but the Co-op will get paid.

The Board also approved a proposed general budget for a bond election.

The next Farmington School Board of Education meeting is set for Jan. 27 in Farmington High School.

General News on 01/01/2020