MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington's Adam Simmons scores tw of his 11 points as Farmington (4-1) opened the first round of the Tony Chachere’s Classic with a 61-40 defeat of Class 3A Cedarville on Thursday.

FARMINGTON -- Farmington (4-1) opened the first round of the Tony Chachere's Classic with a 61-40 defeat of Class 3A Cedarville (4-5) despite 24 points from the Pirates' wide body, Kolbye Beals.

Farmington coach Beau Thompson noted the Cardinals didn't get off to the start they wanted, leading just 8-6 after the first quarter. The score was 2-2 when Thompson sent his bench in. Carson Simmons had 4 and Noah Disheroon 2 as the Cardinals got six points in the paint.

"We definitely didn't start the game the way we wanted, but had good push from our second five in the first quarter and kind of put us back on top," Thompson said. "Give Cedarville credit. They just hung in there and hung in there and never really let us get away until five or six minutes left in the game."

Beals scored 9 in the second quarter and had 13 by halftime, but his points were spread out. He wasn't able to get baskets in bunches and Farmington's was taking away almost everything else. Besides Beals Darryl Kattich was the only other to have more than a single field goal. He had 8 points.

"He's a good player. As much as we pressed and rotated and did all that kind of put us on the wrong side of him a lot of times on rotations and they'd shoot it and he'd have us on his tail and get the rebound and put it back up," Thompson said. "He scored some the second half, but I thought (Austin) Shelley did a better job the second half contesting the shot some and scoring down here at the other end is the main thing, made him guard us a little bit."

Farmington outscored Cedarville 24-12 in the second. Logan Landwehr scored the first six points of the period and Logan Burch drained a pair of 3-pointers. Devonte Donavan also hit a trey and the Cardinals led 32-18 at the half. Farmington gradually increased the differential on the scoreboard to 45-28 at the end of the third quarter and expanded the margin to 20 points midway through the fourth.

Landwehr (14 points) and Simmons (11) provided a one-two scoring punch as 10 Cardinals scored.

Farmington 61, Cedarville 40

Cedarville^6^12^10^11^--^40

Farmington^8^24^13^16^--^61

Cedarville (4-5): Kolbye Beals 24, Darryl Kattich 8, Caleb Franklin 3, Austi Swaim 3, Josh Roam 2.

Farmington (4-1): Logan Landwehr 14, Carson Simmons 11, Logan Burch 8, Devonte Donavan 7, Austin Shelley 6, Riley Funk 5, James Payne 4, Noah Disheroon 2, Cade Young 2, DeCory Thomas 2.

Rebounds -- Cedarville 32, Farmington 27. Assists -- Cedarville 8, Farmington 12. Steals -- Cedarville 2, Farmington 11. Blocks -- Cedarville 0, Farmington 1.

Sports on 01/01/2020