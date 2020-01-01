MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington senior Audrey Culpepper guards the ball while sophomore Carson Dillard is ready to help. The Lady Cardinals defeated Paragould, 67-53, on Dec. 7 while competing in a tournament.

FARMINGTON -- A day after suffering their only loss of the season, Farmington jumped out to an 18-2 lead on the way to defeating Paragould, 67-53, on Dec. 7.

Macon County, from Lafayette, Tenn., won 32 games last season and returned all of its key players with a mix of four seniors and four juniors. The Lady Tigers handed Farmington a 66-57 loss on Dec. 6 during the Lady Golden Eagle Invitational hosted by Greene County Tech at Paragould.

"We knew that was going to be a tough game and when that game was over and that final buzzer sounded that game was done and there was nothing else we could go. We can't replay it,

Brad Johnson challenged the Lady Cardinals with "the greatest teams always find a way to rebound quickly.'

"They rebound assertively and you come back. You can't replay the last game, but what you can do is go forward to the next game and not make those same mistakes and try to be as clean and as sharp as you can, and, in a sense; basically go out and impose your will on the next opponent," Brad Johnson said.

Showing no signs of looking back, Farmington grabbed a 23-7 first quarter lead and patrolled the interior defending the lane. The Lady Cardinals made a sizzling 73 percent of their shots (24-of-33) blazing their way to victory from beyond the arc by hitting 10-of-14 from 3-point range for 71 percent.

Although Samantha Wood hit a 3-pointer to start the second quarter for Paragould the Lady Rams couldn't find any other means of scoring. Wood and Brengard each hit treys as Paragould got 12 of its first 16 points from beyond the arc. At that juncture Farmington led 37-16 as the Lady Cardinals responded to their coaches.

"We challenged them with that and it went beautifully. Our kids came out blazing in the first half against Paragould, and make no mistake, Paragould is a very proud ball-team and they're coached by Sonja Tate, who is arguably one of the greatest players to ever play at Arkansas State and they're certainly a good basketball team," Brad Johnson said.

The Lady Rams didn't look the part as Farmington claimed a 48-19 halftime lead. Tory Kersey led the Lady Cardinals (9-1) with 20 points, followed by Carson Dillard with 14 and Makenna Vanzant with 13.

"We shot the ball really, really well. We got out in transition really well and then we were able the second half to get a lot of different kids in, get some different looks, get them on the floor, get them some minutes against a quality opponent and put them in the fire so to speak," Brad Johnson said.

Carson Defries made six 3-pointers all in the second half for Paragould, which was forced to rely on outside shooting.

Farmington's 67-53 defeat of Paragould gave the Lady Cardinals third place in the Lady Golden Eagle Invitational at Greene County Tech.

"The entire tournament was really good for us. We got a lot out of it," Brad Johnson said.

The veteran Farmington coach thinks he may have one of his best defensive teams ever since taking over the program.

"I think that we've got a chance to be. They take a lot of pride in it. It's been fun to kind of watch them. I think sometimes our team sometimes gets an identity based on what we do offensively, but this team absolutely loves to defend and that's been a lot of fun to coach. I think we're headed in that direction. It's certainly one of the better, if not the best defensive team I've ever coached."

Farmington 67, Paragould 53

Paragould^7^12^16^18 -- 53

Farmington^23^25^12^7 -- 67

Paragould (3-3): Alex Brengard 7 3-4 20, Carson Defries 6 0-0 18, Samantha Wood 2 0-0 6, Blythe Benefield 2 0-2 5, Olivia Hancock 2 0-0 4. Totals 19 3-5 53.

Farmington (8-1): Tori Kersey 8-9 3-4 20, Carson Dillard 5-6 0-0 14, Makenna Vanzant 3-6 5-6 13, Trinity Johnson 3-5 0-0 8, Audrey Culpepper 2-2 0-2 5, Morgan Brye 1-1 0-2 2, Mazzi Carlson 1-1 0-1 2, Joelle Tidwell 0-0 1-2 1, Megan Hernandez 1-2 0-0 2, Allie Devecsery 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-33 9-15 67.

3-point Goals -- Paragould -- 12 (Defries 6, Brengard 3, Wood 2, Benefield). Farmington -- 10-14 (Dillard 4-5, Trinity Johnson 2-3, Vanzant 2-3, Kersey 1-1, Culpepper 1-1, Devecsery 0-1 ).

Rebounds -- Paragould 25, Farmington 21 (Kersey 4, Tidwell 4). Assists -- Paragould 15, Farmington 20 (Vanzant 8). Steals -- Paragould 6, Farmington 7 (Vazant 3). Blocks -- Paragould 0, Farmington 4 (Culpepper, Vanzant, Dillard, Hernandez). Turnovers -- Farmington 15.

Sports on 01/01/2020