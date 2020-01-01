LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Alexandria Petersen, 2, of Lincoln, loved feeding the horses last week at Christmas at the Mill, sponsored by First Baptist Church of Prairie Grove at the Washington County Milling Co., event center. The horses were eating a snack before pulling a wagon loaded with families taking a hayride. See more photos Page 6A.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Alexandria Petersen, 2, of Lincoln, loved feeding the horses last week at Christmas at the Mill, sponsored by First Baptist Church of Prairie Grove at the Washington County Milling Co., event center. The horses were eating a snack before pulling a wagon loaded with families taking a hayride. See more photos Page 6A.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Alexandria Petersen, 2, of Lincoln, loved feeding the horses last week at Christmas at the Mill, sponsored by First Baptist Church of Prairie Grove at the Washington County Milling Co., event center. The horses were eating a snack before pulling a wagon loaded with families taking a hayride. See more photos Page 6A.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Alexandria Petersen, 2, of Lincoln, loved feeding the horses last week at Christmas at the Mill, sponsored by First Baptist Church of Prairie Grove at the Washington County Milling Co., event center. The horses were eating a snack before pulling a wagon loaded with families taking a hayride. See more photos Page 6A.

General News on 01/01/2020