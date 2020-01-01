MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington senior Makenna Vanzant is all smiles bringing the ball up the court. Vanzant scored 11 points to help Farmington defeat Greene County Tech, 54-31, on Dec. 5 in a first-round game at the Lady Golden Eagle Invitational tournament.

FARMINGTON --Tori Kersey scored 21 points to pace Farmington as the Lady Cardinals upended the host team during the Lady Golden Eagle Invitational at Greene County Tech on Dec. 5.

Farmington coach Brad Johnson describes Greene County Tech as a "tradition-rich school coached by a tremendous coach in Matt Dean that has for years been a staple in the 5A State tournament." After five-and-half hours of riding the bus the Lady Cardinals not only had to get their legs under them, but cope with Dean's defensive game-plan.

Farmington forged a 10-7 first quarter lead which was still three points, 23-20, at halftime.

"We kind of got off to a pretty good start. They (Greene County Tech) did a really good job defensively. They showed us some things that we kind of hadn't seen yet," Brad Johnson said. "Our kids had to make some adjustments at halftime. Then we came back out in the third quarter and I thought we played really well down the stretch and it was another really good defensive effort on our part."

The Lady Cardinals took control by holding the Lady Golden Eagles to 7 points in the third while scoring 16 of their own. Farmington assumed a 39-27 lead going into the fourth and played even better defense by reducing Greene County Tech to a mere 4 points in the fourth while breaking away for a 53-31 victory. Altogether Farmington outscored Greene County Tech 30-11 in the second half and held the Lady Golden Eagles to 27 shots from the field.

Makenna Vanzant added 11 points and Joelle Tidwell had 9 for the Lady Cardinals, who improved to 7-0.

Farmington 54, Greene County Tech 31

Greene County Tech^7^13^7^4 -- 31

Farmington^10^13^16^14 -- 53

Greene County Tech (0-4): Carleigh Hollis 3-7 2-5 8, Kylie Stokes 2-4 3-5 7, Emma Bates 2-5 1-2 7, Hannah Foster 2-3 0-0 4, Sierra Floyd 1-3 0-0 3, Carly Dehart 0-3 1-2 1, Destiny Wegner 0-0 1-2 1, Phoebe Harris 0-1 0-0 0, Brooke Barnes 0-1 0-0 0, Bri Cupp 0-0 0-1 0. Totals 10-27 8-17 31.

Farmington (7-0): Tori Kersey 9-13 3-3 21, Makenna Vanzant 4-10 2-2 10, Joelle Tidwell 3-6 3-4 9, Carson Dillard 3-3 0-0 7, Audrey Culpepper 2-3 0-0 4, Daisin Pruitt 1-1 0-0 2, Trinity Johnson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-38 8-9 53.

3-point Goals -- Greene County Tech -- 3-12 (Bates 2-3, Floyd 1-3, Harris 0-1, Hollis 0-1, Dehart 0-1, Barnes 0-3). Farmington -- 1-7 (Dillard 1-1, Trinity Johnson 0-2, Vanzant 0-4).

Rebounds -- Greene County Tech 15 (Hollis 4, Stokes 4), Farmington 19 (Culpepper 5, Kersey 5). Assists -- Greene County Tech 6 (Barnes 3), Farmington 16 (Tidwell 4, Vanzant 4). Steals -- Greene County Tech 2 (Barnes, Foster), Farmington 7 (Culpepper 2, Kersey 2, Tidwell 2). Blocks -- Greene County Tech 1 (Hollis), Farmington 5 (Culpepper 3). Turnovers -- Greene County Tech 17, Farmington 10.

Sports on 01/01/2020