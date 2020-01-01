Merry Christmas and Happy New Year from your Lincoln Library Ladies! Just a reminder that we will be closed on New Year's Day only.

A big "Thank you!" to all our friends, supporters and patrons this past year! The donations you gave were outstanding and really helped in so many ways! We appreciate you all so very much! And, thank you for the Christmas cards and all the goodies you brought by, you make us feel loved. Your kindness is very precious to us here at the library. One more reason why we do what we do...because of you!

We are looking forward to next year which means new books and DVDs! Also, be on the lookout for information about our Story Time and Young Writers Club which will start up again before you know it! We will keep you posted.

