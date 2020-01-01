Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Opinion Record Religion Community Special Sections Photos Contact Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Library News by Dianna Payne Lincoln Library Director | January 1, 2020 at 4:00 a.m.

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year from your Lincoln Library Ladies! Just a reminder that we will be closed on New Year's Day only.

A big "Thank you!" to all our friends, supporters and patrons this past year! The donations you gave were outstanding and really helped in so many ways! We appreciate you all so very much! And, thank you for the Christmas cards and all the goodies you brought by, you make us feel loved. Your kindness is very precious to us here at the library. One more reason why we do what we do...because of you!

We are looking forward to next year which means new books and DVDs! Also, be on the lookout for information about our Story Time and Young Writers Club which will start up again before you know it! We will keep you posted.

Community on 01/01/2020

Print Headline: Library News

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT