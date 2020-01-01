Photos: Geilfuss, Rauchen, Hobbs, Morris

Ruth Eleanor Geilfuss

Ruth Eleanor Geilfuss, 81, of Prairie Grove, Ark., passed away Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in Fayetteville, Ark. She was born Jan. 5, 1938, in Burlington, Wis., the daughter of George and Dorothy (Bailey) Schroeder.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Walter Geilfuss; one son, Richard Geilfuss and his wife Rita; two daughters, Debbie Stigletz and her husband Dan and Dana Seifert and her husband Paul all of Wisconsin; two sisters, Carol Hansen and her husband Clarence, and Jennie Sanchez and her husband Felipe; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral service was held 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove. Burial was in the National Cemetery in Fayetteville, with no graveside service.

An online guest book is available at www.luginbuel.com.

Luginbuel Funeral Home of Prairie Grove was in charge of arrangements.

Neual Roy Hobbs

Neual Roy Hobbs, 96, of Springdale, passed away Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at Circle of Life Hospice in Springdale. He was born Nov. 29, 1923, in Denning, Ark., to Tomie and Ola Mae Fears Hobbs.

He was a World War II Veteran serving in the United States Army Air Corps. He was honorably discharged with the rank of Staff Sergeant; he served in Sudbury England, Station STA174, he was a combat crew member on the B24 and B17 as a tail gunner. He was awarded the European Command Battle Stars in the 8th Air Force. He completed 30 missions including Belgium, France, Germany and flying the D-Day Mission on June 6, 1944. He earned the Air Medal with 3 Oak Leaf Cluster Medal and the Liberation of France Medal. He was a Charter Member of Elmdale Baptist Church in Springdale where he was active in church, serving in various positions including, Sunday School Teacher, Church Trustee and Usher. He was a retired dry goods salesman, a member of the Springdale Country Club and he enjoyed playing golf.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Joyce Fern Hobbs; one son, Ronald Ray Kear and daughter-in-law, Susan Kear; three brothers, William Fay Hobbs, Garland Hobbs, and Bill Morris.

He is survived by two sons, Roy Hobbs and wife Sarah of Springdale, and Gene Hobbs and wife Pam of Farmington; one daughter, Patsy Stevens of Kansas; two sisters-in-law, Peggy Hobbs of Van Buren, and Frances Morris of California; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Graveside services were held at 1 p.m. Dec. 23, 2019, at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Fort Smith, Ark. Memorials may be made to your favorite charity in his memory.

Online condolences may be left at www.siscofuneral.com

Sisco Funeral Home of Springdale was in charge of arrangements.

Gary Van Morris

Gary Van Morris, 70, of Farmington, Ark., passed away Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville.

He was born July 24, 1949, in Fayetteville, Ark., the son of James White and Daisy "Cindy" Turner Morris. He served his community as a member of the Masonic lodge of Cincinnati, Scottish rite Shriners, and the Lincoln School Board for many years. Above all, Gary knew how to have fun. He was most happy when he was around water. He was an avid fisherman for years, and enjoyed many trips to the lake and along the Gulf coast. He loved his trips to the beach with friends and family. His other love was bear camp. He spent time with some of his dearest friends there where they got into trouble during the day and told big stories around the camp fire at night. Many people have a "wild streak" when they are young, but Gary's lasted his whole life. Anyone who knew him, knew he lived life to the absolute fullest.

Survivors include his best buddy Blu who was by his side always; his wife, Colleen Scott Morris of the home; one son, Derk Morris of Siloam Springs, Ark.; two daughters, Nicole Comstock and husband Brian of Farmington and Brandi Barnes and husband Adam of Fayetteville; seven grandchildren, Dylan Van Morris McConnell and wife Kylee, McKell Small, Dara Morris Long and husband R.J., Emily Morris, Olivia Comstock, Ellie and Ruby Barnes; and two sisters, Sharon Luginbuel and husband Loyd and Jill Abshier and husband Terry both of Prairie Grove, Ark.; four nieces and one nephew, Stacy Luginbuel, Amy White, Brooke Bradley, Jalynn Willcutt, and Lauren Abshier.

Funeral service was held 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove. Burial was in Bethesda Cemetery in Morrow, Ark., with no graveside service.

An online guest book is available at www.luginbuel.com.

Luginbuel Funeral Home of Prairie Grove was in charge of arrangements.

Suzanne DeNomy Rauchen

Suzanne DeNomy Rauchen, 89, died unexpectedly at her home in Prairie Grove, Ark., on Dec. 16, 2019, with her beloved dogs, Bobby Joe and Buster Brown by her side.

She was born April 11, 1930, in Webster Groves, Mo., to Edwin and Mildred Pauls Brockmeyer. She attended Drury College in Springfield, Mo.

She married Jerry Rauchen at age 23 and they had two sons.. She worked as an administrative secretary at McDonnell Douglas aeronautics manufacturing in St. Louis. She then moved to Phoenix where she developed a love for antiques and the people associated with them. She took a job at the Maricopa County Sheriff's Department (1986-1993), where she worked at the jail's psychiatry department.

In the 1990s, she entered the next phase of life after her niece Sunny Hinshaw encouraged her to move to Northwest Arkansas. In 1998, she bought a home in downtown Prairie Grove. Soon she went into business for herself, selling antiques at a shop along Buchanan Street which she called Snoop Sisters. She was a founding member of the Friends of the Prairie Grove Pound. In 2000, she took a job for the U.S. Census, interviewing people along back roads. She enjoyed the work because it allowed her to explore the countryside. She eventually downsized to a booth at the local Antiques Emporium. She also worked for 12 years as a part-time saleswoman at Long Ago Antiques in Fayetteville, retiring in 2017.

Her family is grateful to the many neighbors who helped her, stopping to check on her and visit for a while. Her community of friends brought her joy and comfort. She loved them back.

She was preceded in death in quick succession by her son Mike and niece Sunny unexpectedly in the fall of 2014.

She is survived by her son, Jim Rauchen, his wife Wendy, and grandsons, Jake and Luke of Douglassville, Pa.; her older sister, Betty "Sissy" Hinshaw of Tontitown; niece, Cathyrn Hinshaw of Little Rock; nephew, Ross Hinshaw of Springdale; niece, Dawn Hinshaw and her husband Michael Latham, of Tontitown; and many others who will mourn her loss.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Jan. 4, 2020, at Prairie Grove Church of Christ, with Gaylon Lamb, minister, officiating, and Travis Horne assisting. Those attending are welcome to share a few words or a story about Sue.

Memorials may be made to the Friends of the Prairie Grove Pound, 314 E. Park St., Prairie Grove, AR 72753.

Her ashes were buried at the Prairie Grove Cemetery behind the headstone she shares with her first-born son.

Luginbuel Funeral Home of Prairie Grove was in charge of arrangements.

Obits on 01/01/2020