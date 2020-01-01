FARMINGTON

David Doss, 42, of West Fork, was arrested Dec. 7 on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

Judy Case, 51, of Cane Hill, was arrested Dec. 7 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Matthew Cole Daniel, 30, of West Fork, was arrested Dec. 7 in connection with public intoxication, criminal trespass.

Dewayne Miller, 27, of Fayetteville, was arrested Dec. 8 in connection with fictitious tags, expired tags, no proof of insurance, possession of drugs (schedule VI), two counts of obstructing governmental operations.

Audra Flanagan, 36, of Farmington, was arrested Dec. 8 in connection with fictitious tags, expired tags, no proof of insurance, possession of drugs (schedule VI), two counts of obstructing governmental operations.

Brett Bradley, 47, of Springdale, was arrested Dec. 8 in connection with felony possession of methamphetamine or cocaine and felony possession of drug paraphernalia.

Starlah Wilhite, 29, of West Fork, was arrested Dec. 8 in connection with felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, out of town warrant.

Robert Poindexter, 63, of Farmington, was arrested Dec. 8 in connection with felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, out of town warrant.

Thomas Carter, 40, of Farmington, was arrested Dec. 8 in connection with felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, out of town warrant and arrested Dec. 9 on a warrant for failure to appear.

William Thompson, 19, of Fayetteville, was arrested Dec. 9 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Christopher Gillean, 18, of Springdale, was arrested Dec. 9 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Lawrence Scroggins, 65, of Lincoln, was arrested Dec. 9 in connection with felony possession of drugs and firearms, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and felony possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with intent to deliver.

Issac Dale, 34, of West Fork, was arrested Dec. 11 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Cinthia Ramierez, 31, of Fayetteville, was arrested Dec. 11 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Ashley Murray, 32, of Lincoln, was arrested Dec. 11 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Gerald Bohanan, 40, of Fayetteville, was arrested Dec. 11 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Felisha Nelson, 29, of Lincoln, was arrested Dec. 11 in connection with inattentive driving, driving on suspended license, DWI.

Leslie Auker, 48, of Fayetteville, was arrested Dec. 12 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Victor Dabney, 35, of Fayetteville, was arrested Dec. 12 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Christina Shultz, 53, of Fayetteville, was arrested Dec. 12 on a warrant for failure to pay fines.

Kaylea Frazier, 27, of Fayetteville, was arrested Dec. 12 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Dylan Hunter, 27, of Fayetteville, was arrested Dec. 12 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Courtney Klinefelter, 27, of Farmington, was arrested Dec. 13 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Felecia Bowen, 31, of Fayetteville, was arrested Dec. 13 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Justin Raley, 28, of Springdale, was arrested Dec. 13 in connection with DWI, careless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, no proof of insurance.

Travis Johnson, 36, of Farmington, was arrested Dec. 14 in connection with public intoxication.

Shaquan Samuals, 24, of Fayetteville, was arrested Dec. 16 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Scottie Stacy, 53, of Rogers, was arrested Dec. 16 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Susan Fealofai, 25, of Fayetteville, was arrested Dec. 16 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Joseph Dahlquist, 50, of Lamar, Mo., was arrested Dec. 16 in connection with furnishing prohibited articles, possession of firearm by certain person, theft by receiving, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of meth or cocaine.

Rachael Foster, 37, of Dallas, Texas, was arrested Dec. 18 in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Justin Sargent, 44, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Dec. 18 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Todd Sipes, 52, of Fayetteville, was arrested Dec. 20 in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine.

Lisa Barrows, 41, of Huntsville, was arrested Dec. 20 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Dakota Kimer, 19, of Fayetteville, was arrested Dec. 20 on a warrant for failure to appear.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Jaebery Kirk, 19, of Proctor, Okla., was cited Dec. 17 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Anderson Conner, 21, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Dec. 17 in connection with DWI, speeding.

Justin Crites, 35, of Rogers, was arrested Dec. 18 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Daniel Ducic, 38, of Winslow, was arrested Dec. 18 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Palamy Xaysanasy, 23, of Springdale, was arrested Dec. 18 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Tracey Mixon, 47, of Fayetteville, was arrested Dec. 18 in connection with domestic battery-3rd, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest.

Stacy Jackson, 42, of Fayetteville, was arrested Dec. 19 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Tyra East, 37, of Prairie Grove, was cited Dec. 19 on a warrant for failure to pay.

John Little, 38, of Lincoln, was cited Dec. 19 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Lisa Barrows, 41, of Huntsville, was arrested Dec. 20 on a warrant for failure appear.

Alek Garrett, 26, of Springdale, was arrested Dec. 20 on a warrant for failure to pay.

William Wood, 31, of Lincoln, was arrested Dec. 20 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Melanie Frederick, 41, of Fayetteville, was arrested Dec. 20 in connection with DWI, reckless driving, following too close, failure to register vehicle, endangering the welfare of a minor-3rd, open container.

Delilah Williamson, 43, of Siloam Springs, was arrested Dec. 20 in connection with DWI, open container, careless driving.

Melvin Pilcher, 49, of Prairie Grove, was cited in connection with open container.

Jennifer Morrin, 39, of Wesley, Ark., was arrested Dec. 21 in connection with DWI, endangering the welfare of a minor-3rd, careless driving, no brake light.

Samantha Way, 30, of Fayetteville, was arrested Dec. 21 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Fabian Pittman, 42, of Fayetteville, was arrested Dec. 21 in connection with DWI, careless driving, expired vehicle license.

Joseph Udulutch, 41, of West Fork, was arrested Dec. 21 in connection with theft by receiving (felony), driving on suspended driver's license.

Matthew Pergeson, 30, of Prairie Grove, was cited Dec. 22 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Wesley Smith, 27, of Prairie Grove, was cited Dec. 22 in connection with public intoxication.

Daniel McLarty, 33, of Fayetteville, was cited Dec. 23 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Bryan Jones, 34, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Dec. 23 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Tye McNair, 38, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Dec. 25 in connection with domestic battery-3rd.

Dustin Engler, 50, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Dec. 25 in connection with domestic battery-3rd.

Steven Reed, 37, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Dec. 25 on a warrant for failure to appear.

