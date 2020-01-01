PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove City Council in December approved a 2020 general fund budget of about $2.6 million for administration, police, fire, library, district court and parks and recreation.

For 2020, the city of Prairie Grove projects to receive $2.65 million in revenue for the general fund. Revenue includes $601,000 from the county 1% sales tax, $346,000 from property taxes, $280,000 from franchise taxes, $88,000 from school resource reimbursement from the school district and $70,000 in state turnback funds.

Looking at expenses, the general fund budget has a 10% increase from 2019 to 2020, according to Larry Oelrich, director of administrative services and public works. He said, however, that these numbers are skewed somewhat because the city added new fire and police positions in July, and for 2020, those positions will be funded for a full year. The city also will have an extra pay period in 2020, which will affect expenses.

Expenses for the general fund budget include about $485,000 for salaries for administration, court, parks and the library. Other expenses in the general budget are $63,000 for legal expenses, $225,000 for park construction, $37,000 for book purchases for the library,

The city now has a separate account for the police and fire departments for salaries and benefits. Money in this account includes revenue collected from a .50% sales tax specifically designated for police and fire salaries.

For 2020, the budget for the police and fire payroll account includes $272,350 for fire salaries and about $778,000 for police salaries. Revenues for the account include $300,00 from the local sales tax and $778,000 transferred from the general fund.

The Council also voted Dec. 16 to add money to the budget to increase the City Council compensation and to pay Prairie Grove Planning Commission members a monthly stipend for their service. The council's compensation would go from $50 to $100 per month and commission members would receive $50 per month. These increases will have to be approved by ordinance and will be on the Council's January agenda.

The water department's budget shows almost $2.5 million in revenue, with $1.1 million coming from sewer sales and $1.2 million coming from water sales. Projected expenses are $517,000 in salaries, $445,000 in bond payments, $400,000 for water purchases and $215,000 in repairs and maintenance.

The street fund projects to receive $705,500 in revenue and have $731,903 in expenses. Revenue includes $347,000 from the county road tax, $210,000 from state turnback funds and $100,000 from the highway construction tax. Expenses will be $176,000 for salaries, $175,000 for repairs and maintenance and $100,000 for drainage improvements.

The city's 2020 sanitation budget shows $568,165 in revenues, with $490,000 of this from sanitation fees, and $556,154 in expenses, including $165,000 for salaries and $105,000 for landfill fees.

For all employees, the city is budgeting $2.45 million for salaries, including a 3% cost of living raise.

The city's budget includes money budgeted for several projects in 2020, such as park improvements, drainage work and more sidewalks.

A new one-half mile walking trail under construction at Muddy Fork Park should be finished in 2020, as well as a parking lot for about 100 vehicles. The city plans to install new sidewalks along Border Street, Parks Street and Viney Grove Road and complete a drainage study for the downtown area.

New positions for 2020 will be a part-time employee for the solid waste division to collect yard waste and brush and a full-time person to eventually replace Oelrich, who has announced he will retire in August 2020.

