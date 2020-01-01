SHELLEY WILLIAMS SPECIAL TO ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington and Prairie Grove schools raised money through a shoot-a-thon recently for Dustin Dougan, a former Prairie Grove basketball standout who is battling cancer. Dougan was presented a check before the Prairie Grove-Farmington game at center court along with his wife, Shelley Dougan, an assistant coach for the Lady Tigers. Those in the picture are (left to right) Matt Mahan, Jessica McCollough, Brad Johnson, Kevin Froud, Dustin Dougan, Payton Dougan, Shelley Dougan, Parker Dougan, Steve Edmiston, Beau Thompson.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Makenna Vanzant was the driving force Friday in the "Battle of Highway 62."

Vanzant mostly weaved through traffic and scored 22 points to lead Farmington to a 61-32 victory over Prairie Grove in a 4A-1 Conference opener at Tiger Arena. Vanzant hit two early 3-pointers then spent the rest of the game aggressively attacking the basket, where she either made layups or free throws after being fouled.

"She did a phenomenal job of making the reads in transition," Farmington coach Brad Johnson said of Vanzant, a Central Missouri University signee. "They started to chase our shooters off the (3-point) line, and when that happens, those drive lanes are going to open up. Makenna does a great job of seeing that and making opportunities for herself and other people."

Friday's game marked a renewal of a long-standing rivalry between Farmington and Prairie Grove, which are together again for basketball but remain in separate conferences for football. The Farmington basketball teams were members of the 5A-West Conference for four years.

Despite the rivalry, the schools were able to come together for a shoot-a-thon recently that raised $23,227 for Dustin Dougan, a former Prairie Grove basketball standout who is battling cancer. Dougan was presented a check before the game at center court along with his wife, Shelley Dougan, an assistant coach for the Lady Tigers.

"For as big a rivalry as we are, it's almost like our two communities are one big family," Johnson said. "We've been through some difficulties of our own, and Prairie Grove really stepped up. I think the world of that Dougan family, and it was an honor to be a part of that."

The niceties were over once the game began, and Farmington raced to a 27-7 lead in the second quarter. The charge was led by Vanzant, who opened the game with a 3-pointer and finished the first half with a layup to put Farmington ahead 32-17.

Vanzant wasn't the only offensive weapon for Farmington (12-1, 1-0), whose only loss is to Macon County of Lafayette, Tenn., in the Greene County tournament. Tori Kersey and Joelle Tidwell added 12 points each.

Sophomore Trinity Dobbs had 11 points for Prairie Grove (5-7, 0-1), a young team with no seniors listed on its roster.

Farmington^17^15^16^13^--^61

Prairie Grove^7^10^8^7^--^32

Farmington (12-1, 1-0): Vanzant 22, Kersey 12, Tidwell 12, Dillard 6, Johnson 5, Culpepper 2, Hernandez 2.

Prairie Grove (5-7, 0-1): Dobbs 11, Harrell 4, Kestner 4, Wynos 4, Price 3, Torres 2, Stearman 2, Preston 2.

BOYS

FARMINGTON 46, PRAIRIE GROVE 35

Logan Burch scored 15 points and Devonte Donavan 10 to lead Farmington past Prairie Grove.

Burch had 12 points in the first half for Farmington (5-4, 1-0), which ended a three-game losing streak. He added three more points in the second half then had to be helped off the court with a left knee injury in the fourth quarter.

Jake Webb scored 10 points to lead Prairie Grove (6-6, 0-1). The Tigers made three late 3-pointers to get within 41-35. But Austin Shelley and Logan Landwehr countered with free throws to help Farmington secure the win.

Farmington^15^14^5^12--^46

Prairie Grove^8^6^6^15--^35

Farmington (5-4, 1-0): Burch 15, Donavan 10, Watson 6, Landwehr 7, Shelley 4, Simmons 2, Funk 2.

Prairie Grove (6-6, 0-1): Webb 10, Mayers 7, Edmiston 8, Van Bergen 3, Vertz 2, Ceniceros 5.

Sports on 01/01/2020