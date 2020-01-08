Now, well into the new year, we wonder if many weather records will be set, as many were in 2019, hopefully less dangerous ones, such as seemed to surround the world.

Our family Christmas gathering at Johnny and Anna's was complete except for one. Dean couldn't be with us because of his UPS job. He left that evening from Fort Smith, to Little Rock, to return late the next morning, the usual heavy run during the holidays.

Our crowd was 29 in number, with Mikey's friend, Cara Parrot attending. We already accept her as one of our bunch. All the great-grands have grown so. It was so much fun, those in age from two to 24 years, with game playing, visiting, gift exchanging, celebrating Anna's birthday and food, food, food!

Wednesday, Anna's birthday was celebrated again, as she made the expected chicken and dumplings dinner. Garret and Brittany were present for that, as most others were either working or on trips out of town.

Of course, the afternoon was spent on watching, (what else?) the ball games.

Here's a seasonal complaint:

"Shop early," they say, as you buy all your gifts;

And later you feel betrayed

When you see those items advertised

For half the price you paid.

Happy birthday next week to, Pat Summers, Dee Pettigrew, Rachel Brunner and Skyla Brunner (twins), Doris Thurman, Doug Hulse, Edwin Roy, Christeen Albright, Johnny Loftin, Caleb Lipford, Tom Pennell, Verna Lou Snodgrass.

Happy anniversary to Bill and Barbara Griscom.

Happy years, all!

Community on 01/08/2020