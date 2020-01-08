2019 FOOTBALL SCORES
Farmington Cardinals 5A West
Sept. 6^Prairie Grove#^Win^27-7
Sept. 13^at Gravette^Win^49-19
Sept. 20^Pea Ridge^Win^24-7
Sept. 27^Clarksville*^Win^22-21
Oct. 4^at Alma*^Win^31-25
Oct. 11^at Greenbrier*Loss^17-24^
Oct. 18^Vilonia*^Loss^21-49
Oct. 25^Huntsville*^Win^50-7
Nov. 1^at Morrilton*^Loss^28-56
Nov. 8^at Harrison*^Loss^20-49
*5A West Conference Game
#First game in Cardinal Stadium
Prairie Grove Tigers 4A-1
Sept. 6^at Farmington^Loss^7-27
Sept. 13^at Dardanelle^Loss^8-45
Sept. 20^Pottsville^Loss^28-34
Sept. 27^at Green Forest*^Win^55-14
Oct. 4^Gravette*^Win^48-7
Oct. 11^Shiloh Christian*^Loss^7-56
Oct. 18^at Pea Ridge*^Loss^28-47
Oct. 25^Gentry*^Loss^21-28
Nov. 1^at Berryville*^Win^46-21
Nov. 8^Lincoln*^Win^34-14
Nov. 15^at Hamburg**^Loss^27-28
*4A-1 Conference Game
** denotes 4A State playoff game
Lincoln Wolves 4A-1
Sept. 6^at Westville, Okla.^Win^56-7
Sept. 13^Park Hill (Okla.) Keys^Win^41-13
Sept. 20^Subiaco Academy^Win^54-7
Sept. 27^at Gravette*^Loss^14-34
Oct. 4^Pea Ridge*^Loss^14-56
Oct. 11^at Berryville*^Win^39-34
Oct. 18^Green Forest*^Win^41-13
Oct. 25^at Shiloh Christian*^Loss^7-49
Nov. 1^Gentry*^Loss^13-34
Nov. 8^at Prairie Grove*^Loss^14-34
*4A-1 Conference Game
5A WEST CONFERENCE
TEAM^Conf.^Overall
Harrison^7-0^11-1
Vilonia^6-1^7-4
Alma^4-3^5-7
Morrilton^4-3^8-5
Greenbrier^3-4^5-5
Farmington^3-4^6-4
Clarksville^1-6^4-6
Huntsville^0-7^1-9
4A-1 CONFERENCE
TEAM^Conf.^Overall
Shiloh Christian^7-0^14-1
Pea Ridge^6-1^8-5**
Gentry^5-2^7-4
Prairie Grove^4-3^4-6
Gravette^3-4^4-7
Lincoln^2-5^5-5*
Berryville^1-6^3-7
Green Forest^0-7^2-8
*Lincoln goes to 3A-1 Football in 2020.
**Pea Ridge goes to 5A West in 2020.Sports on 01/08/2020
Print Headline: Fall 2019 Football Scores