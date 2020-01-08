2019 FOOTBALL SCORES

Farmington Cardinals 5A West

Sept. 6^Prairie Grove#^Win^27-7

Sept. 13^at Gravette^Win^49-19

Sept. 20^Pea Ridge^Win^24-7

Sept. 27^Clarksville*^Win^22-21

Oct. 4^at Alma*^Win^31-25

Oct. 11^at Greenbrier*Loss^17-24^

Oct. 18^Vilonia*^Loss^21-49

Oct. 25^Huntsville*^Win^50-7

Nov. 1^at Morrilton*^Loss^28-56

Nov. 8^at Harrison*^Loss^20-49

*5A West Conference Game

#First game in Cardinal Stadium

Prairie Grove Tigers 4A-1

Sept. 6^at Farmington^Loss^7-27

Sept. 13^at Dardanelle^Loss^8-45

Sept. 20^Pottsville^Loss^28-34

Sept. 27^at Green Forest*^Win^55-14

Oct. 4^Gravette*^Win^48-7

Oct. 11^Shiloh Christian*^Loss^7-56

Oct. 18^at Pea Ridge*^Loss^28-47

Oct. 25^Gentry*^Loss^21-28

Nov. 1^at Berryville*^Win^46-21

Nov. 8^Lincoln*^Win^34-14

Nov. 15^at Hamburg**^Loss^27-28

*4A-1 Conference Game

** denotes 4A State playoff game

Lincoln Wolves 4A-1

Sept. 6^at Westville, Okla.^Win^56-7

Sept. 13^Park Hill (Okla.) Keys^Win^41-13

Sept. 20^Subiaco Academy^Win^54-7

Sept. 27^at Gravette*^Loss^14-34

Oct. 4^Pea Ridge*^Loss^14-56

Oct. 11^at Berryville*^Win^39-34

Oct. 18^Green Forest*^Win^41-13

Oct. 25^at Shiloh Christian*^Loss^7-49

Nov. 1^Gentry*^Loss^13-34

Nov. 8^at Prairie Grove*^Loss^14-34

*4A-1 Conference Game

5A WEST CONFERENCE

TEAM^Conf.^Overall

Harrison^7-0^11-1

Vilonia^6-1^7-4

Alma^4-3^5-7

Morrilton^4-3^8-5

Greenbrier^3-4^5-5

Farmington^3-4^6-4

Clarksville^1-6^4-6

Huntsville^0-7^1-9

4A-1 CONFERENCE

TEAM^Conf.^Overall

Shiloh Christian^7-0^14-1

Pea Ridge^6-1^8-5**

Gentry^5-2^7-4

Prairie Grove^4-3^4-6

Gravette^3-4^4-7

Lincoln^2-5^5-5*

Berryville^1-6^3-7

Green Forest^0-7^2-8

*Lincoln goes to 3A-1 Football in 2020.

**Pea Ridge goes to 5A West in 2020.

