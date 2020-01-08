MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington's 2019 varsity scrimmaged during the annual Red and White game played for the first time on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at Cardinal Stadium during an open house showcasing the $16 million facilities to the public.

FARMINGTON -- Former Razorback Jeb Huckeba experienced football's biggest stage, yet reveals a down-to-earth perspective appreciating the accomplishment for a small town constructing a $16 million facility.

Huckeba was on the roster when the Seattle Seahawks earned a trip to Super Bowl LX. The Enterprise-Leader caught up with him touring Farmington Sports Complex and Cardinal Stadium Aug. 15 during an open house.

"My brother actually lives in Farmington. We live close in Fayetteville and we came out tonight just to check out the new facilities here. Beautiful new stadium, football field and indoor facility along with weight room and plenty of locker rooms," Huckeba said.

Having played in the SEC and NFL, Huckeba recognizes an environment conducive to gridiron success.

"I know from walking around and even getting to be a part of 'Fields of Faith' last year (in October, 2018) at the old football field (Allen Holland Field) and now seeing this, I know that the Lord is going to use this, these facilities here," Huckeba said.

Huckeba shared his personal testimony during a Fellowship of Christian Athletes event hosted by Farmington in October and anticipates the school and athletic program rising to a level of sustained excellence by capitalizing upon the vast array of resources designed to enhance the level of performance.

"The student athletes that get to come through here, the coaches that get to come coach here, and the community of Farmington is really blessed to have this as a place where student-athletes and coaches can come and work hard and give God glory for the success that they're going to have in the future."

Speaking during the Fields of Faith event, Huckeba answered, what for members of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, amounts to a rhetorical question.

"In Colossians 3:23 it says, 'Whatever you do, work at it as working for the Lord, not for men. You ask, 'How can I glorify God with my performance in my sport?'"

Huckeba defined an appropriate response as "by showing up for practice every day with a great attitude, a great work ethic. By playing the game with everything you have and then showing great sportsmanship because you're a reflection of Christ even to the other team and also to your teammates."

Huckeba acknowledged life isn't perfect and student-athletes may feel uncomfortable in a certain class or not feel like going to practice. They may feel like the coach doesn't like them or experience issues with a teacher they struggle with.

For Huckeba the key to overcoming that type of adversity is simply a matter of perspective.

"You can still bring God glory every day by living out Colossians 3:23 because it says whatever you do, work at as working for the Lord not for men," Huckeba said.

"We want to please coaches. We want to please teachers. We want to please our parents, but truly you can rest assured that if you're doing your best you are pleasing God and you're a reflection of his glory."

Huckeba pointed out that Farmington High School's capital improvements to its athletic infrastructure reflects well on northwest Arkansas as a whole.

"I know it's really exciting for the community and just for the surrounding communities, as well," Huckeba said.

"I think Farmington has really distinguished themselves as a desirable place to be. You can tell there's a lot of excitement and it's really neat to get to see this happening."

Sports on 01/08/2020