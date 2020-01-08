Photo: McAllister, Purselley, Standifer, McDonald

Bonnie Lou Hawkins

Bonnie Lou Hawkins, 90, of Elkins, died Dec. 28, 2019, at Willard Walker Hospice Home.

She was born April 9, 1929, in Fayetteville to John Sherman and Ruby Springfield Lollar. She was a retired nurse. She enjoyed babysitting her grandkids. Weekends at the farm was the highlight of her day with her grandkids. She was a volunteer at the Willard Walker Hospice Home.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, J.N. Hawkins Jr.; two sons, Jim and Mike Hawkins; and two brothers, Sherman and Jerry Lollar.

She is survived by one sister, Pat Selle of Perryville, Ark.; daughter-in-law, Carol Hawkins of Fayetteville; daughter-in-law, Diane Hawkins of Prairie Grove; four grandchildren, Jay Hawkins, Dana Whitaker, Lindsey Hawkins and Jordon Harris; and five great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Beard's Funeral Chapel with burial following at Fairview Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

The family would like to thank Brookstone Assisted Living for their love for Bonnie and taking great care of her.

Beard's Funeral Chapel of Fayetteville was in charge of arrangements.

Marion Willard Icenogle

Marion Willard Icenogle of Fayetteville, went to be with our Lord and Savior on Dec. 3, 2019.

He was born on April 29, 1930, the next to youngest of 12 children, and was raised in the farming community of Schuyler County, Ill. In 1950, he joined the Air Force and was a Korean War veteran. During his military service, he was stationed at Oscoda (Wurtsmith) Air Force base in Oscoda, Mich., where he would meet his future bride, Patricha Jane Hill from Tawas City, Mich. They were married on July 18, 1953, and moved from Michigan to Illinois when he left the military in 1954. In 1984, after their five children graduated from high school, they moved from Knoxville, Ill., to Fayetteville, Ark. He secured employment at Baker Equipment until his retirement.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Grover Cleveland and Mary Jane Icenogle; his four brothers, Raymond, Jasper, Robert, and Gerald; his seven sisters, Gladys, Mildred, Helen, Dorris, Norma, Lucille, and Marilyn, his wife, Patricha; and infant son, Marion Willard Icenogle Jr.

He is survived by his five children, Cheryl (John) Simpson of Ft. Worth, Texas, Teresa (Dan) Skinner of St. Augustine, Ill., Glenda (Bruce) Lincoln of N. Henderson, Ill., Lawrence (Candy) Icenogle of Fayetteville, Ark., and Randall (Laura) Icenogle of Farmington, Ark.; 12 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Graveside services were held on Dec. 6, 2019, which was his wife's birthday, at the Fayetteville National Cemetery. Roger Curtis officiated and military honors were provided.



Beard's Funeral Chapel of Fayetteville was in charge of arrangements.

Edith LaVerne McAllister

Edith LaVerne Weatherby McAllister, 79, passed away Dec. 25, 2019, in Fayetteville, Ark.

She was born Jan. 11, 1940, at New Potter, Ark., the daughter of G.S. (Skinny) and Ella Atchley Weatherby. She grew up in the Old Potter, Ark., area and was baptized at the age of eight in a creek at the Old Potter Presbyterian Church. She was active in her church as long as her health permitted, teaching Sunday School to adults and preteens.

She graduated as class salutatorian from Mena High School, and from Southern State College with a bachelor's degree in Business Education. She later received a master's degree in Business Education from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville. While at Southern State College she was active in the Baptist Student Union and served one year as the state secretary.

She taught three years at Van-Cove High School, one year at Saint Paul High School and 25 years at Fayetteville High School. She influenced many lives in those years of teaching and was sponsor for the National Honor Society and Future Business Leaders of America.

Her greatest honor was being selected "Business Teacher of the Year" by her former students attending the University of Arkansas, who named her the most helpful of all their business teachers from their high school.

After retiring from teaching, she owned and operated McAllister's Antiques in Fayetteville for several years.

She was a member of many organizations pertaining to the teaching profession as well as Delta Kappa Gamma, Arkansas Retired Teachers Association and served one year as State Treasurer of the Arkansas Business Teachers Association. She was a member of The Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and the Farmington Library Board and the Board of the Farmington First Church of the Nazarene.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Johnny Weatherby; and her sister, Betty Weatherby Ward.

She is survived by her husband of 55 years, William A. "Bill" McAllister; son, Kent (Sara) McAllister of Richmond, Texas; daughter, Sara (Scott) Young of Fayetteville; three grandsons, Ryan McAllister, Matthew McAllister and Jaedon Crawford; and seven nieces and nephews in Mena, Ark.

A graveside service was held at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Pinecrest Memorial Park in Mena.

Bowser Family Funeral Home of Mena was in charge of arrangements.

Carolyn Sue McDonald

Carolyn Sue McDonald, 80, of Lincoln, Ark., passed away Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Willard Walker Hospice Home in Fayetteville, Ark.

She was born Aug. 23, 1939, in Fayetteville, the daughter of Winfield and Ila (Blew) Holland. She retired from Bank of Lincoln/Simmons First Bank after 25 years of service. She had been active in various activities including the Arkansas Apple Festival Committee, Friends of the Lincoln Library, Lincoln Chamber of Commerce and the Arkansas Country Doctors Museum.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Donnie and Charles Holland; four sisters, Verna Mae Kenner, Virginia Tipton Worley, Maxine Kell and Ada June Phillips.

Survivors include her husband of 61 years, Jerry McDonald; one son, Steven McDonald; one daughter, Tresa Sallee; one sister, Ann Smith and husband Harold; one sister-in-law, Pat Holland; two grandchildren, Clayton Sallee and wife Shannon and Matthew Sallee and wife Krystina; four great-grandchildren, Gracelynn, Mac, Molly, and Stockton Sallee.

Funeral service was held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove, Ark. Burial was in the Mt. Comfort Cemetery, with no graveside service.

Memorials may be made to the Arkansas Country Doctors Museum, P.O. Box 1004, Lincoln, AR 72744



Luginbuel Funeral Home of Prairie Grove was in charge of arrangements.

Jon S. McKillop

Jon S. McKillop, 75, of Farmington, Ark., passed away Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Farmington, Ark.

He was born Sept. 5, 1944, in Des Moines, Iowa, the son of Warren Stowe and Florine (Riis) McKillop. He began his working career as a radio disc jockey, for KDMI in Des Moines, but quickly joined with the Union Pacific Railroad. He devoted 20 years to the Union Pacific, starting out as a brakeman and quickly becoming an Engineer. He was proud to have driven the GW #75 engine for the movie Centennial going from the Rocky Mountain Arsenal to the movie set on the Platt River. He later moved back to Des Moines with his young family to become an entrepreneur with Green and Growing Tree Service. His attention to detail and love for his work quickly kept his business growing. He later retired in Farmington, Ark., where he lived and made his home.

He was an avid reader of history, politics and newspapers and loved being a Trump supporter. His true loves are his five children, his grandchildren and great-grandchild. He will always be remembered and dearly missed.

He was preceded in death by one grandson, Hunter McKillop.

He is survived by five children, Lindsay McKillop of Chicago, Ill., Cyndi McKillop of Depew, Okla., Jonathan McKillop and his wife Amber of Farmington, Richard S. McKillop and his wife Alicia of Evans Mills, N.Y., and Cory McKillop of Chicago; 11 grandchildren, Kayleigh, Presley, Braydon, Landon, Autumn, Summer, Warren, Parker, Sawyer and Archer McKillop; one great-grandchild, Kaiston Ludwig.

The family will receive friends from 12 - 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Luginbuel Chapel with the funeral service starting at 2 p.m. Burial will be in the Prairie Grove Cemetery in Prairie Grove, Ark., with no graveside services.



Luginbuel Funeral Home of Prairie Grove is in charge of arrangements.

Mary Purselley

Mary Purselley, 80, of Harrison, Ark., died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, with family and friends surrounding her.

She was born June 5, 1939, at Harrison, the daughter of Rex and Amanda "Mandy" (Yearnes) Younes. Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved son; Rex Purselley; and her brother, Johnny Younes. She was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Harrison where she taught preschool, fourth through fifth class for many years, and worked in First Friends Class. She taught school in the Harrison School District for 34 years, retiring in 1997.

She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Linda Purselley, of Farmington, Ark.; two grandchildren, Carol and (Jeff) Smith and David and (Missy) Marzullo; five great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; two nieces, Susan and LeAnn and their families; and a host of other family and friends.

Funeral service was held Jan. 2, 2019, at the First Baptist Church, with Brother Rob Davis officiating. Interment was at Ozark Memorial Park, Joplin, Mo. Pallbearers were Lyle Watkins, Bill Harness, Jim Echols, Dave Marzullo, Jeff Smith and Cole Smith. Honorary pallbearer was Earl Johnson.

Special thanks to Atlas in Home Care, who took such good care of Mary over the last few years.

Memorials may be made to the Harrison Public School Foundation, 110 S. Cherry St., Harrison, AR 72601; Gideons International, 3110 Main St, No. 300, Frisco, TX 75034; or the First Baptist Church of Harrison, 1400 S. Pine St., Harrison, AR 72601.



Roller Funeral Home of Harrison was in charge of arrangements.

Esther Yvonne Standifer

Esther Yvonne Standifer, 62, of West Fork, Ark., passed away Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, Ark.

She was born April 5, 1957, in Little Rock, Ark., the daughter of Robert T. and Maxine (Secrist) Standifer. She loved going on cruises with family, cooking and trying new recipes. Though she never had any children of her own she was a mother to all of her nieces and nephews. She worked at Extended Stay America in Springdale, Ark., for the past several years.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Gary Standifer; and Pat Barnhill.

Survivors include three brothers Larry Standifer and wife Patti of West Fork, Mike Standifer and wife Alicia of Prairie Grove, Ark., and Kelly Standifer and wife Hannah of Centerton, Ark.; one sister, Renee Pennington and husband Roy of West Fork; numerous nieces and nephews that she counted as her own children.

At her request there will be no services held.



Luginbuel Funeral Home of Prairie Grove was in charge of arrangements.

Shirley Ann Trimmer

Shirley Ann Trimmer, 77, of Appleton, passed away Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at her home.

She was born June 23, 1942, in Eufala, Okla., to Nathaniel and Ruby Brackett Flud. She was devoted to God and her family. She enjoyed baking and spending time with her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Debbie Wilket; grandson, Chevy Dean Jostmeyer; five brothers, James Flud, Glen Flud, Winford Flud, Junior Flud, Gary Flud.

She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Earl Trimmer; son, Eddie and Claudine Trimmer, Appleton; daughter, Sherri Umberson, Lincoln, Ark.; 10 grandchildren, Tammy Pastor, Heather Bowser, Cortney Jostmeyer, Hunter Trimmer, Rachel Trimmer, Heather Blalack, Meagan Blalack, Crystal Blalack, Logan Umberson, Braden Umberson; 14 great-grandchildren, Julian, Elana, Junior, Haylee, Isabel, Laykin, Colt, Cora, Aurora, Hensley, Olivia, Riley, Remington, Maverick; two great-great-grandchildren, Aurora, Naomi; sister, Laverne Bolden, Russellville; two brothers, T.L. Flud, Weatherford, Texas, Woody Flud, Redding, Calif.; numerous nieces, nephews and other family and friends.

Funeral service was held at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Russellville Family Funeral with burial following in Rest Haven Memorial in Russellville.

Pallbearers were Tom Forrester, Justin Hayden, Steven Bridgman, Chris Webb, Dan Bowser, Logan Umberson, Braden Umberson.



Russellville Family Funeral Inc. of Russellville, Ark., was in charge of arrangements.

