FARMINGTON

Felecia Bowen, 31, of Fayetteville, was arrested Dec. 13 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Justin Raley, 28, of Springdale, was arrested Dec. 13 in connection with DWI, careless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, no proof of insurance.

Travis Johnson, 36, of Farmington, was arrested Dec. 14 in connection with public intoxication.

Shaquan Samuals, 24, of Fayetteville, was arrested Dec. 16 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Scottie Stacy, 53, of Rogers, was arrested Dec. 16 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Susan Fealofai, 25, of Fayetteville, was arrested Dec. 16 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Joseph Dahlquist, 50, of Lamar, Mo., was arrested Dec. 16 in connection with furnishing prohibited articles, possession of firearm by certain person, theft by receiving, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of meth or cocaine.

Rachael Foster, 37, of Dallas, Texas, was arrested Dec. 18 in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Justin Sargent, 44, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Dec. 18 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Todd Sipes, 52, of Fayetteville, was arrested Dec. 20 in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine.

Lisa Barrows, 41, of Huntsville, was arrested Dec. 20 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Dakota Kimer, 19, of Fayetteville, was arrested Dec. 20 on a warrant for failure to appear.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Jaebery Kirk, 19, of Proctor, Okla., was cited Dec. 17 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Anderson Conner, 21, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Dec. 17 in connection with DWI, speeding.

Justin Crites, 35, of Rogers, was arrested Dec. 18 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Daniel Ducic, 38, of Winslow, was arrested Dec. 18 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Palamy Xaysanasy, 23, of Springdale, was arrested Dec. 18 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Tracey Mixon, 47, of Fayetteville, was arrested Dec. 18 in connection with domestic battery-3rd, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest.

Stacy Jackson, 42, of Fayetteville, was arrested Dec. 19 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Tyra East, 37, of Prairie Grove, was cited Dec. 19 on a warrant for failure to pay.

John Little, 38, of Lincoln, was cited Dec. 19 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Lisa Barrows, 41, of Huntsville, was arrested Dec. 20 on a warrant for failure appear.

Alek Garrett, 26, of Springdale, was arrested Dec. 20 on a warrant for failure to pay.

William Wood, 31, of Lincoln, was arrested Dec. 20 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Melanie Frederick, 41, of Fayetteville, was arrested Dec. 20 in connection with DWI, reckless driving, following too close, failure to register vehicle, endangering the welfare of a minor-3rd, open container.

Delilah Williamson, 43, of Siloam Springs, was arrested Dec. 20 in connection with DWI, open container, careless driving.

Melvin Pilcher, 49, of Prairie Grove, was cited in connection with open container.

Jennifer Morrin, 39, of Wesley, Ark., was arrested Dec. 21 in connection with DWI, endangering the welfare of a minor-3rd, careless driving, no brake light.

Samantha Way, 30, of Fayetteville, was arrested Dec. 21 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Fabian Pittman, 42, of Fayetteville, was arrested Dec. 21 in connection with DWI, careless driving, expired vehicle license.

Joseph Udulutch, 41, of West Fork, was arrested Dec. 21 in connection with theft by receiving (felony), driving on suspended driver's license.

Matthew Pergeson, 30, of Prairie Grove, was cited Dec. 22 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Wesley Smith, 27, of Prairie Grove, was cited Dec. 22 in connection with public intoxication.

Daniel McLarty, 33, of Fayetteville, was cited Dec. 23 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Bryan Jones, 34, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Dec. 23 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Tye McNair, 38, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Dec. 25 in connection with domestic battery-3rd.

Dustin Engler, 50, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Dec. 25 in connection with domestic battery-3rd.

Steven Reed, 37, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Dec. 25 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Tiffany Jones, 47, of Springdale, was cited Dec. 26 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Michael Beeks, 47, of Prairie Grove, was cited Dec. 26 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Charles Martinez, 42, of Prairie Grove, was cited Dec. 27 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Christopher Barton, 33, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Dec. 27 in connection with domestic battery, third degree.

Michael Walls, 21, of Farmington, was arrested Dec. 27 in connection with DWI, careless driving, improper use of turn lane.

William Long, 43, of Lincoln, was arrested Dec. 27 in connection with possession of a controlled substance, no liability insurance.

Marcus Gooding, 19, of Farmington, was arrested Dec. 28 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Brian Woolsey, 45, of Prairie Grove, was cited Dec. 27 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Rickey Harrington, 50, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Dec. 30 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Megan Drumon, 27, of Lowell, was cited Dec. 30 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Robert Stufflbeam, 73, of Farmington, was arrested Dec. 30 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Eric Gunter, 40, of Prairie Grove, was cited Dec. 30 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Sydney Brewer, 20, of Lincoln, was cited Dec. 29 in connection with a minor in possession of alcohol.

Larry Henderson, 30, of Fayetteville, was arrested Dec. 29 in connection with no proof of insurance.

Levi Younkin, 18, of Fayetteville, was cited Dec. 31 in connection with possession of controlled substance, no proof of insurance, failure to register vehicle.

Chase Williams, 18, of Fayetteville, was cited Dec. 31 in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

Luis Javier Huerta Gonzalez, 30, of Springdale, was arrested Dec. 27 in connection with DWI, endangering the welfare of a child, careless driving, no driver's license, no proof of insurance, open container.

Rene Jones, 36, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Dec. 28 in connection with felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, shoplifting.

Kyle Kiser, 35, of Huntsville, was arrested Jan. 1 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Charles Dossey, 43, of Lincoln, was cited Jan. 1 on a warrant for failure to pay.

David Sims, 22, of Memphis, Tenn., was arrested Jan. 1 on a warrant for failure to appear.

