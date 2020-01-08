In a special meeting Dec. 20, Prairie Grove School Board authorized Superintendent Reba Holmes to negotiate the purchase of around 15 acres of land across from the high school, according to J.C. Dobbs, board president.

This land, owned by Fred Collins, is adjacent to 61 acres of land the district purchased in fall 2016 for $1 million from DD&B Inc.

Dobbs said a contract would have to be approved by the School Board if both parties come to an agreement on a purchase price.

Dobbs said the board is interested in the additional land as it looks toward the future and decides what to do with the undeveloped property located across from the high school between Bush Street and U.S. Highway 62B.

Presently, the board is looking at two places for a new junior high school building: the land across from the high school and on the former site of Prairie Grove Primary School.

"It's just growing pains," Dobbs said. "I wish we had a crystal ball on what to do. I wish we knew beyond a shadow of a doubt on what to do."

The district already has a backlog of traffic during drop-off and pickup times for the elementary and middle school and officials have wondered how a new school in that area would affect traffic flow.

If the board decides to use the land across from the high school for a new building, Dobbs said he wants the school to have a plan on how the land would be developed.

"I don't want to make it where we build Lego pieces," Dobbs said. "I want it to be a good plan."

Holmes said the land will be surveyed to determine the exact size. She said it is between 14 and 15 acres.

The additional land would give the school district more to work with when planning for the future, Holmes said.

