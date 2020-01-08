Every Sunday in January

Sunday Funday Crafts, all day. Join park staff for a fun crafting activity that's great for the whole family. Materials and instruction are provided. Drop by Hindman Hall Museum to get crafty!

Every Thursday -- Saturday in January

Battlefield Tours, 2--3 p.m. -- Discover the history that happened here during a one-hour guided tour of the state park. Tours depart from Hindman Hall Museum. Dress for the weather, wear comfortable shoes, and bring water. Tickets for these tours cost $5 (cash only) and may be purchased in Hindman Hall Museum daily from 8 a.m. -- 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 8

• The Old Knapsack: A Soldier's Companion, 2 p.m. -- A soldier's knapsack was their home away from home and proved to be one of the most important items they were issued during the war. Join a park interpreter to learn more about this Civil War style backpack. Meeting Place: Hindman Hall Museum

Friday, Jan. 10

• Artillery 101, 10 a.m. -- Join the ranks and practice serving on a Civil War artillery crew with a park interpreter and learn the different jobs soldiers had on a cannon. This program will teach you the loading and firing process of a 6-pounder field gun. The cannon will not be fired during this program, and black powder will not be utilized. Meeting Place: Hindman Hall Museum

• A Day in the Life, 11 a.m. -- Join a park interpreter to uncover a day in the life of an Ozarker in the late 1800s. Meeting place: Latta House.

Saturday, Jan. 11

• "Save the Horses!" 10 a.m. -- This cry rang out from the men of the 20th Wisconsin Infantry as they charged Confederate lines during the Battle of Prairie Grove. Join a park interpreter for a program on the 20th Wisconsin's actions during the battle and discover why they were so concerned for the horses. Meeting Place: Borden Entrance trailhead.

• The Freedom Codes, 11 a.m. -- Songs, signals, and a road to freedom all coded by railroad language. This program, ideal for adults and children 10 and up, introduces the Underground Railroad and the many ways that enslaved people communicated along their journey to freedom. Meeting Place: Hindman Hall Museum.

• Grave Matters, 2 p.m. -- Join a park interpreter to uncover the Victorian concept of the "good death" and the transformation of life and death wrought by the Civil War. While all are welcome, this program deals with mature content and is best suited for ages 12 and up. Meeting Place: Borden House.

Tuesday, Jan. 14

• The Borden House: A Preservation Icon, 2 p.m. -- Join a park interpreter for a 30-minute program as we will relive the history of the iconic Borden House at Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park. Meeting Place: Borden entrance trailhead.

Wednesday, Jan. 15

• Stake Your Claim, 3-4 p.m. -- Step back in time as we discover the experience of Arkansas pioneers. Uncover some of the challenges of homesteading by managing resources and navigating challenging events like droughts, fires, and the Civil War. Meeting Place: J.P. Shelter.

Thursday, Jan. 16

• School in the 1860s, 11 a.m. -- Join us inside the one-room school house to experience life as a student or teacher in the 1860s. Meeting Place: Schoolhouse.

