PRAIRIE GROVE -- The city of Prairie Grove began a months-long transition Jan. 1 to eventually replace Larry Oelrich, who has served the city as director of administrative services and public services for 34 years.

Oelrich started in the city's public works department in 1979, 40 years ago when he was 20 years old. He was appointed to his current position in 1984.

He announced in 2018 that he planned to retire in August 2020, and the city decided to hire his replacement early so the person could work alongside Oelrich before his retirement date.

Mayor Sonny Hudson introduced Oelrich's replacement at the Dec. 16 City Council meeting. After interviewing several candidates, Hudson said he offered the new position to Simon Wiley, 41, who started his new job Jan. 1.

Wiley, who grew up in Rogers, had recently returned to the area and was working as a construction superintendent for Boulder Construction of Fayetteville. Prior to that, Wiley worked as director of public works for the city of Great Bend, Kan., for about 1 1/2 years.

His resume shows that he also worked two years as director of streets for the city of Greenwood and as a resident office technician with the Arkansas Department of Transportation for nine years from 2007-2016.

Wiley, who now lives in Fayetteville, briefly spoke to City Council members saying he appreciated the opportunity to be a part of the Prairie Grove "team."

Wiley said he returned to Northwest Arkansas from Kansas to be closer to family. He's already familiar with the Prairie Grove area in a few ways, he said, because he was involved with the bypass as a highway department intern and has been working on the city's new walking trail with Boulder Construction.

"I'm looking forward to getting to know you guys and work with your guys," Wiley said.

The city received 24 applications for the position. Hudson and Oelrich conducted the first round of interviews, and Hudson said he brought in two candidates for second-round interviews.

Hudson said he offered the job to Wiley for several reasons.

"He's pretty much done most of the things he's going to do here," Hudson said, adding he also was looking for someone that would fit in with the rest of the staff in Prairie Grove. "We have some good employees and I want someone who will fit in."

He added some of the process involves a "gut feeling."

Hudson said, "It's not a selfish deal on who I want personally. I want someone who will be with the city a long time, long after me."

Wiley's resume shows he has experience managing all areas of public works, including street maintenance, water treatment and distribution and sanitary sewer collection and treatment.

He also has experience with code enforcement, budgeting, new construction, building and grounds maintenance, storm sewer and GIS, according to his resume.

His education includes studying civil engineering at the University of Arkansas for three years, a bachelor's degree in construction management from Indiana State University and certifications as a public manager and professional community and economic developer. He served in the U.S. Army.

Wiley last week said he applied for the Prairie Grove job because it was closer to family and also because of the transition period.

"Seems like a lot of times with a director's job, I would come in blind," Wiley said. "This way I still have Larry here to support the transition and it makes it a lot easier."

Oelrich said he expects the first two months will be more transition and then he planned to start handing over more of the day-to-day responsibilities to Wiley. For now, Wiley does not have an office but Oelrich said he eventually would give up his office and he would move into another area.

"I'll slip into the shadows," Oelrich said.

Wiley had his first formal tour of the city last week.

"As I'm going around, I'm really happy to be here and thankful to be a part of the community," he said.

Wiley said he plans to move to Prairie Grove at some point.

