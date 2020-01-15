Sign in
Farmington Students Receive Certifications by SPECIAL TO ENTERPRISE-LEADER | January 15, 2020 at 4:00 a.m.

Over the past few months, several Farmington High School students have been awarded Microsoft Office Specialty (MOS) Word 2016 certifications. MOS certifications are the industry standard certifications for demonstrating proficiency, expertise and skills in Microsoft Office programs. Many employers and colleges desire these certifications when hiring for positions or admitting into a college or program of study.

In order to become certified, students must take and successfully complete a timed test in the software for which they are seeking certification. Farmington had 57% of its Survey of Business students earn their MOS Word 2016 certification.

The following students achieved certification: D.J. Allen, Lexie Armer, Cody Ballard, Erin Blackwell, Dakota Bogan, Wesley Bridges, Faith Cawyer, Katherine Corvera, Shayleen Davis, Zoe Freeman, Shannon Graham, Jennifer Hendrix, Madison Hassell, Trey Hill, Jaedon Johnson, Daymien Jones, Elaine Jones, Canon King, Ashlee Klotzbuecher, Josue Leon, Kylee Link, Larkin Lynch, Aaron Martinez, Kaylan Metcalf, Natalie Munoz, Adrianna Murphy, Julian Navarro, K.J. O'Dell, Landon Oxford, Madelyn Parker, Andrew Paschal, Tate Pickens, Georgia Richards, Macy Reese, Alyssa Rupe, Sky Sanchez, Maddox Sawin, D.J. Smith, Kylie Smith, Garrett Taylor, Joshua Taylor, Tristin Tevebaugh, Wesley Towler, Isabella Vaughn, Arleth Victorino, Madelynn Weaver, Kyle Welkley, Garrett Wilson.

Farmington Students Receive Certifications

