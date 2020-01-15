LINCOLN -- Lincoln superintendent of schools Mary Ann Spears confirmed last Wednesday, Jan. 8, that Don Harrison is no longer head football coach.

On Friday, Spears said Harrison did not resign from the school district and he's still with Lincoln as a teacher and coach but he's not the head football coach.

She said the only change is that Lincoln is looking for a new head coach.

She declined to comment further because it is a personnel issue.

Last week the following advertisement appeared on the Arkansas Activities Association website:

Head Football Coach

Lincoln Consolidated School District is accepting applications for Head Football Coach for the 20-21 school year.

Qualifications: Valid Arkansas Teaching Certificate with ADE Coaching endorsement or NFHS coaching certification. Also holds a valid CDL.

Teaching field is open but with preferences given to core subjects.

Other qualifications: good role model, positive attitude, good organizational skills, good time management skills, team player, good work ethic, family first person, service minded leader, problem solver, innovative and passionate about success of kids beyond football, ability to adjust and monitor.

If interested, please apply at www.lincolncsd.com and send resume to dbirkes@lincolncsd.com.

Submitted by: Deon Birkes

Posted: 1/7/2020.

The Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette reported Harrison's departure as head football coach occurred Monday, Jan. 6. Harrison spent five years as Lincoln head football coach. His best season at Lincoln came in 2018 when the Wolves went 8-3, made the Class 4A state playoffs and beat rival Prairie Grove by a 59-48 score, snapping a losing streak dating back to 1994.

Lincoln will drop to Class 3A for the 2020-21 classification cycle.

Harrison reportedly told the Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette, "It was time for me to go in another direction and time for them to go in another direction."

Harrison coached at Newport and at the junior high level at Greenwood before coming to Lincoln on the heels of the dismissal of Scott Davenport after one season with the Wolves going 2-8 in 2014.

