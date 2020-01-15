1 Chronicles‬ ‭16‬:‭11‬ NIV - "Look to the Lord and his strength; seek his face always."

1 Timothy‬ ‭6‬:‭11‬ NIV - "But you, man of God, flee from all this, and pursue righteousness, godliness, faith, love, endurance and gentleness."

This is the beginning of a new year, a great time to adjust or realign our focus. What are we focusing on? What are we pursuing? Are we looking upward or outward? Where are we looking for our strength?

These are great questions and a great place to help us with the answers is scripture. In 1 Chronicles 16:11 we are told to "look to the Lord and His strength; seek His face always." We are to focus on God and never stop.

When I read this verse, I always first go to physical strength like helping me get out of bed in the morning or up out of a chair after a long walk. Though I do need help with physical strength sometimes, I need God's strength even more-so in leading a life that glorifies Him.

We need His strength to see the good in others, to not be envious of others, to be patient when our situation isn't changing fast enough, to keep pushing forward when it seems as if every step takes us backward, to rely on Him and not ourselves.

We need God's strength to help us do what Paul instructs Timothy to do in 1 Timothy 6:11, to pursue righteousness, godliness, faith, love, endurance and gentleness. We need to be focused on the Trinity for guidance in pursuing righteousness and godliness. Time focused on God's word, the Bible, and in prayer will help us pursue faith and love. Drawing from Christ's examples will help us with patience and gentleness.

When we shift our focus away from looking at the world for answers and strength, when we practice gratitude and grace, then we will find that we have all that we desire.

There are many times when I breeze through the day with just a glance at God, even when I am struggling, when I just can't seem to get it together. I will try to take care of things myself instead of seeking God for the strength that He has already promised. I need God's strength to remember to seek His face always!!

If we know we need His strength, if we know we are to be focused on Him, then how do we seek His face always in order to claim that strength? I think by stopping for a few minutes in each hour of the day and looking up and talk to God, reading His word, and listening. By focusing on God for a few minutes each hour, it keeps us looking toward His face, thinking of Him, and reminding us to look to Him for our strength. Just as my Fit Bit reminds me to get 250 steps every hour, we need to set an alarm every hour that reminds us to stop, look, listen, and talk with God.

Do you struggle with seeking God's face always? Do you look elsewhere for strength or just try to do it yourself? What do you do to remind yourself to look towards God? Set your alarm with me, let's get in the habit of seeking God throughout the day!

--JODI HENDRICKS IS A LONG-TIME MEMBER OF FARMINGTON UNITED METHODIST CHURCH. SHE TEACHES ADULT AND YOUTH BIBLE CLASSES. THE OPINIONS EXPRESSED ARE THOSE OF THE AUTHOR.

