MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

LINCOLN -- The Lincoln girls basketball team tipped off the new year at home against Charleston on Tuesday, Jan. 7 losing 45-36 at Wolfpack Arena.

Charleston outscored Lincoln 34-15 combining the second and fourth quarters on the way to a 45-36 Jan. 7 win at Wolfpack Arena.

Charleston effectively neutralized senior center Robin Kirk taking away a pivotal part of the Lady Wolves' offense. Kirk scored 5 points and didn't get many touches. Lincoln led 9-6 at the end of the first quarter but Charleston went ahead 23-17 at hafltime. The lead see-sawed back to Lincoln, 29-28, after three quarters, but the Lady Wolves were outscored 17-7 in the fourth.

The loss lowered the Lady Wolves' standings to 9-6 overall record with a 1-2 conference mark. Charleston improved to 12-2 and 3-0.

Kyli Jenkins paced the Lady Wolves with 11 points. Tania Ortiz chipped 8.

Payton Rucker scored 11 points to lead Charleston while Brooklyn Groen and Alexis Grandison added 8 apiece.

Charleston 45, Lincoln 36

Charleston^6^17^5^17 -- 45

Lincoln^9^8^12^7 -- 36

Charleston (12-2, 3-0): Payton Rucker 3 2-2 11, Brooklyn Groen 4 0-0 8, Alexis Grandison 1 6-6 8, Gracie Koch 1 4-4 6, Baylee King 0 4-4 4, Raegan Oldridge 1 0-0 3, Rylee Ross 1 0-1 2, Avery Harper 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 16-17 45.

Lincoln (9-6, 1-2): Kyli Jenkins 4 2-3 11, Tania Ortiz 3 0-0 8, Landree Cunningham 2 1-2 6, Robin Kirk 2 0-0 5, Abby Goldman 1 0-0 3, Kinley Webb 1 0-0 3. Totals 13 3-5 36.

3-point Goals -- Charleston -- 4 (Rucker 3, Oldridge). Lincoln -- 7 (T. Oritz 2, Kirk, Cunningham, Goldman, Jenkins, Webb).

Rebounds -- Lincoln 19, Charleston 27. Assists -- Lincoln 8, Charleston 9. Steals -- Lincoln 6, Charleston 7. Blocks -- Lincoln 1, Charleston 0.

