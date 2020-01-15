Photo: Nesson, Dodd, Smith

Flag: Burnside, Dodd

Dr. Wade Walker Burnside Jr.

Wade Walker Burnside Jr., 90, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at Willard Walker Hospice Home in Fayetteville. He was born on March 8, 1929, in Natchez, Mississippi, to Wade Walker, Sr. and Mary Kirk (Newell) Burnside.

He was raised in Newellton, La. He graduated from Newellton High School in 1946, then attended Kemper Military School in Boonville, Mo., for two years. He then entered Tulane University to finish college and was accepted into Tulane Medical School in 1950. He married Sarah Allen McKee in 1953 and graduated medical school in 1954.

He interned at Confederate Medical Center in Shreveport, La., following medical school. He served in the Navy from 1955 to 1957 with honorable discharge. He finished his pediatric residency at Confederate Memorial Medical Center in 1959 and moved to Fayetteville, Ark., to begin private practice as a pediatrician.

He was instrumental in organizing the Washington County school for children with disabilities and was the first chairman of the board. In 1963 he founded the Elizabeth Richardson Center. After 20 years of private practice, he took a one-year fellowship in adolescent medicine at the University of Washington and practiced for five years. Then he served for 13 years at the University of Arkansas Student Health Services in various capacities, retiring in 1998.

He was an active member of First United Presbyterian Church, starting in 1959. He was an Elder, a Stephen Minister, and served the Church in many ministries over 60 years.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Sarah Allen McKee Burnside; his sister, Jane Burnside Earnest; his two brothers, Ben Patton Burnside Sr. and Frank Robinson Burnside Sr.; his nephew, Ben Patton Burnside Jr.; his brother-in-law, Claude Earnest; his two sisters-in-law, Virginia Burnside and Marguerite Burnside.

He is survived by his daughter, Carol Burnside, of Baltimore, Md.; his two sons, Allen McKee Burnside, and his wife, Guia (Terrado) Burnside, of Tontitown, and Kirk Burnside, and his wife, Lorie May, of Farmington; his three grandchildren, Sarah Kelsey Burnside McClellan Blackert, and her husband, Don Blackert, Allen Wade Burnside, and Caledonia Alise Burnside; one great-grandchild, Auron Leif Elkins; and his companion, Janet Baker, and her children and their families.

A celebration of life memorial service will be held Jan. 25, 2020, at First United Presbyterian Church in Fayetteville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the ALS Association, Rogers, Ark.; Cooperative Emergency Outreach, Elizabeth Richardson Center, First United Presbyterian Church Outreach Programs, the Willard Walker Hospice Home, all of Fayetteville; or Hospital Albert Schweitzer, Deschapelles, Haiti.

To place an online tribute, visit www.mooresfuneralchapel.com.

Moore's Chapel Funeral Home of Fayetteville is in charge of arrangements.

David Marshall Dodd

David Marshall Dodd, 76, of Prairie Grove, Ark., passed away Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, in Prairie Grove.

He was born Nov. 6, 1943, in Hayward, Calif., the son of Barney and Leona (Williamson) Dodd. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge of Winnemucca, Nev. He was a Navy Veteran. He was a member of the VFW. He was an iron worker and carpenter for most of his life.

He was preceded in death by his father; one brother, Sam Dodd; sister, Barbara Abbott; half brother, Mark Dodd; stepsister, Mary Robinson; and stepfather, John DeVore.

Survivors include his wife, Dena Dodd; his mother, Leona Williamson DeVore; four sons, David Dodd and wife Tracy, Gary Dodd and wife Nancy, John Dodd and wife Debbie and Dakota Finical-Dodd; one stepson, Tony Finical; two stepdaughters, Amanda Dobbs and husband Brent, Deanna Secrist and husband Doug; two stepbrothers, Richard Houston and wife Dawn and Roger Houston and wife Diane; one half brother, John Dodd; two stepsisters, Lillie Newkirk and husband Lloyd and Norma Huffman and husband Joe; multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral service was held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove. Burial was in the National Cemetery in Fayetteville, Ark., and no graveside service was held.

An online guest book is available at www.luginbuel.com.

Luginbuel Funeral Home of Prairie Grove was in charge of arrangements.

Catherine Mable Dobbs Ebers

Catherine Mable Dobbs Ebers, 51, of Farmington, Ark., passed away Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, Ark. She was born Dec. 22, 1968, in Siloam Springs, Ark., the daughter of William E. Dobbs and Virginia Patton.

She was preceded in death by her father, Bill Dobbs; and her grandparents, Arvin "Tude" and Agnes Dobbs.

Survivors include two sons, Seth Ebers and Derrick Ebers both of Farmington; her fiancé, Jason Skelton; five siblings, Lacasta Copeland and her husband Brian, Alisha Haymaker and her husband Mike, Keith Dobbs and his wife Tammy all of Hennessey, Okla., William Dobbs and his wife Shannon of Yellville, Ark., and Shannon Rose and her husband Billy of Noel, Mo.; her mother, Virginia "Ginger" England of Yellville; her stepmother, Louise Dobbs of Lincoln, Ark.; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove, Ark. Burial will be in the Prairie Grove Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Ebers Family Fundraiser.

An online guest book is available at www.luginbuel.com.

R. Harrell Moore

R. Harrell Moore passed from this life 16 days short of his 88th birthday on Jan. 9, 2020. He was born to Plasco Guymon Moore and Charlotte M. Moore (nee Jones) on Jan. 25, 1932, in Amarillo, Texas.

He spent his younger years growing up near his mother's family in North Texas, including the Panhandle, near the Jones family ranch and in Vernon, Texas, near his Grandmother. He spent his formative years, after the age of nine in Houston, Texas, where he attended High School at Austin High and met the next-door neighbor's daughter, whom he married right out of high school in 1950, and was married to her for 68 and ½ years before her death on Dec. 31, 2018. They spent college and early married years in Austin, Texas. They moved to Midland, Texas, in the late 50s where he practiced law as a City and County Attorney, and also as a lawyer in private practice. In Midland he was very active in his church and in local music and drama. In 1968 he took on a position as an Assistant Texas State Attorney General, as he represented the Texas Department of Corrections at the Main Unit offices of the Texas Prison System in Huntsville, Texas, until 1975. With the exception of two years (summer '75 -- summer '77) where they resided in Spring, Texas, he and his wife, Brownie, were residents of Huntsville, Texas, until 2018. In 1975 Harrell changed careers and moved into the world of the Independent Landman of the Oil and Gas Industry (circa 1977) and worked in that industry until the age of 82.

He was always connected and committed to his faith. He served several churches as a deacon, Sunday school teacher and choir member. Most significantly, he served in those capacities at the First Baptist Church of Huntsville, Texas, from 1968-2018. He was also an active member of Gideons International from the 1960's until about 2018. He was dedicated to his witness through distributing the Bible to anyone and everyone he met. The last 20 years of his life, Harrell presented many, many children and their families with a "Jesus Storybook Bible" so that children and their parents would become dedicated to reading God's message and spreading God's light in the world.

In 2018, he and his wife moved to Prairie Grove, Ark., to be cared for by their youngest son. His two years in Prairie Grove allowed him to serve his faith through participation in the Prairie Grove First United Methodist Church Choir. It also enabled him to hand out many more "Jesus Storybook Bibles" to people in the community. He was a regular fixture at a local Prairie Grove restaurant (Coyle's), where he had a regular table at 11 a.m. for as many as five days a week. While there, on a regular basis, he would see families with children and regularly engage them and offer them a Bible to read to their children. This was truly his passion for Christ showing each day. The staff at Coyle's became another family for him. He will be missed, but always remembered. It was once said that he never met a stranger, he just kept finding new friends with whom he shared his life and faith.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Caroline Margaret (Brownie) Moore (nee Barsh); his sister, Barbara Duncan; and his two older sons, Charles Albert Moore and Andrew Paul Moore.

He is survived by his brother, A. D. Woods and his wife Pat (Baldwin City, Kan.); his son, Rager Harrell Moore II and his wife Gigi of Prairie Grove; daughters-in-law, Brucie Moore of Corpus Christi, Texas, and Cathy Moore of Houston; grandchildren, Caroline Russell (Kevin), Charlotte Moore (Troy), Courtney Rominger (Doug), Emily Limas (Ruben), Ashley Batistick (Mike), Mallory Fernandez (Diego), Michael Gold, Josh Gold, Kelsey Gold, and Kyle Gold; and his great-grandchildren, Margaret Moore, Elisabeth Limas, Morgan Moore, Madison Moore, Isaiah Russell, Maggie Russell, Jeremiah Russell, Joseph Russell and Mia Batistick.

A memorial fund will be set up at First Baptist Church, Huntsville, Texas, to remember his 40 years of service to that church and church family and to help further causes that he championed. The family requests in lieu of flowers gifts be given to the Church in his honor and/or for his Memorial Fund.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday Jan. 17, 2020, at the Luginbuel Funeral Home in Prairie Grove. In addition, a service to celebrate his life will be scheduled at a later date (still to be determined), in Huntsville at First Baptist Church.

An online guestbook is avialable at www.luginbuel.com.

Luginbuel Funeral Home of Prairie Groveis in charge of arrangements.

Ralph Harry Nesson

Ralph Harry Nesson, 72, kind soul, dear husband, loving father, admiring brother, and steadfast son, of Fayetteville passed Jan. 6, 2020. He was born Feb. 27, 1947, to William T. and Freda Sarah Nesson.

He grew up in Brookline, Mass. with two surviving siblings, Carol Nesson and Bob Nesson. After his undergraduate studies at Hobart College, and graduate studies at Boston College, he set off for adventures around the U.S., living in Chicago, San Francisco, and Santa Monica among other places.

While serving as a Volunteer in Service to America (VISTA) in Chicago, he met his future wife, Kathleen Agnes Conway. Eventually, he and his family moved to Fayetteville where he and his wife raised their family while working and serving the community.

He worked for the Economic Opportunity Agency, helping underprivileged families in Northwest Arkansas and became the director after many years of service. In 1984, he founded the Washington County Single Parent Scholarship Fund and built into the Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund by 1990. The organization still thrives today and offers $1.5 million in higher education scholarships annually. After retirement in 2013, he continued to serve his community and most recently started the nonprofit, Northwest Arkansas Books for Kids, which creates complete family literacy programs in public schools.

He is survived by his wife, Kathleen Conway; daughter, Chava Boyett and husband Kenny, and their children Tate and Jett of Fayetteville; son, Liam Nesson and wife Jessica Andrews, and their children, Chloe and Eleanor of Hilo, Hawaii; and son, Benerin Nesson and wife Angie Jae of Truckee, Calif.

If you would like to make a donation in his memory, please direct gifts to the Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Program (https://www.aspsf.org/donate) or Northwest Arkansas Books for Kids (https://www.nwabooksforkids.org/).

Memorial services were held Jan. 8, 2020, at Temple Shalom of Fayetteville.

Condolences may be expressed at www.beardsfuneralchapel.com.

Beard's Funeral Chapel of Fayetteville was in charge of arrangements.

Jason Ray Pelfrey

Jason Ray Pelfrey, 45, of Westville, Okla., died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. Funeral service was held Jan. 7, at Moore's Funeral Chapel in Fayetteville, Ark. Burial was in Crosses Creek Cemetery near Elkins, Ark.

An online guest book is available at www.mooresfuneralchapel.com.

Moore's Chapel Funeral Home of Fayetteville was in charge of arrangements.

Curtis Fredrick Smith II

Curtis Fredrick Smith II, 59, of Van Buren, Ark., passed away Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Fayetteville, Ark.

He was born April 8, 1960, in Denver, Colo., the son of Douglas and Rebecca (McLarty) Smith. He loved his family and his motorcycle. Dakotah said he was a "Chillin Awesome Dad" and gives the best hugs.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Becky; and one son, William Curtis Smith.

Survivors include his wife, Tawanna Smith; four sons, Anthony Armstrong and wife Ashli, Marcus Smith, Levi Smith and Dakotah Smith; his father, Douglas Smith and stepmother, Zelma; one brother, Clayton Smith; one sister, Catherine Cavender; one stepson, Ryan Westphal and wife Katie; two stepdaughters, Shanda Brumley and husband Timothy and Brittney Hagedorn; eight grandchildren and nine step grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Wednesday from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. before the service.

Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove, Ark. Burial will be in the Hall Cemetery in Natural Dam, Ark., with no graveside service.

An online guest book is available at www.luginbuel.com.

Luginbuel Funeral Home of Prairie Grove is in charge of arrangements.

General News on 01/15/2020